NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team slipped past Trinity with a 1-0 victory in overtime on Sunday in an exhibition game at Kreitzberg Arena.
Junior Maddie Moell continued her impressive third season in a Cadet uniform, tallying the game-winning goal on a 2-on-1 rush during 3-on-3 overtime to propel Norwich.
Moell dispossesed a Trinity player near the Norwich blue line and fed the puck up to Kenady Nevicosi to set up the odd-player rush. Nevicosi skated down the right wing and dished a pass over to Moell, who took it and wristed a shot that hit Trinity goalie Stephanie Garvis in the right shoulder. The puck ended trickling into the back of the net to clinch the victory.
Moell’s goal spoiled an otherwise remarkable goaltending effort from Garvis, who made 39 saves for the Bantams to keep her team in the game. Norwich junior goalie Alexa Berg was equally impressive, matching the Bantams goalie with a handful of tough saves through 60 minutes. Berg made 20 saves to pick up the shutout.
Norwich finished 0-for-4 on the power play, while Trinity was 0-for-3. The Cadets killed off a five-minute major penalty to open the third period for a huge momentum boost. Norwich controlled all of the action in overtime, outshooting Trinity 5-0.
Sunday’s contest marked the first time Norwich’s first two assistant coaches faced off as head coaches. Keith Maurice, 2002 NU grad, was behind the bench for the Bantams. Former Spaulding High School satr Sophie Leclerc, who graduated from Norwich in 2010, was behind the Cadets’ bench. The two are both Barre natives.
Trinity’s roster also featured former NU women’s hockey head coach Mark Bolding’s daughter, Corinne, who is a freshman with the Bantams.
Norwich will close out the 2021 season next weekend when it faces off against Castleton in another home-and-home series. The Cadets will host the Spartans at 6 p.m. on Friday at Kreitzberg Arena. Norwich will travel to Rutland on Saturday for a 1 p.m. faceoff with the Spartans.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU 4, Plymouth 1
Despite falling behind early, the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team defeated Plymouth State 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Before today’s contest, the Spartans (6-5-1) honored its four senior members as Casey Traill, Ali Stevens, and Katlyn Hathaway all stepped onto the ice at Spartan Arena for one last time. Courtney Gauthier was also honored by the team despite missing the entire season due to injury.
Carsen Moffett tallied her second goal of the season to put PSU up in the first.
The Spartans tied the game late in the first period as Julia Carpenter scored her first-career collegiate goal.
Darby Palisi recorded her fourth goal of the season in the early second and the Spartans scored once again in the second period, this time on the powerplay with Emily Harris doing the honors.
Nancy Benedict scored her first-career collegiate goal to add insurance. Katlyn Hathaway had 16 saves for Castleton, which returns to action Friday at Norwich.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 94, NEC 89
HENNIKER, NH – The Cadets wrapped up the 2020-21 season with a 94-89 non-conference loss against New England College.
Norwich opened the game with another quality start. The Cadets were hot from the floor throughout the first half, shooting 56.3% as a team. Norwich made 44.4% of its first-half attempts from three-point range. The visitors would be able to maintain the slimmest of leads through the six and a half minutes of the game before NEC tied the game at 16-16 after a three-pointer by Jamal Allen.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Jesse Davis and junior Spencer Conatser opened up a 22-16 just a minute later. A putback by junior Donovan Lewis Jr. extended the Cadets’ lead to 26-18 at the midway mark of the first half.
A 3-pointer by Kareen Octavien and a layup by Calvin Cheek cut the deficit to 32-31 at the 6:15 mark and forced the Cadets to take a timeout.
Allen evened the score at 38 by making the front end of a pair of free throws with 2:15 remaining before junior Tayjaun McKenzie and junior Caleb Casinas helped Norwich’s re-establish a five-point lead with a layup and 3-pointer.
The teams battled back and forth to start the second half. A dunk by Lewis Jr. followed by a layup from Casinas gave the visitors a 61-55 lead with 13:04 remaining.
NEC immediately followed that run with a 7-0 spurt of its own, capped by a layup by Deven Okowuga to grab its first lead since the early stages of the game.
The Cadets quickly regained the lead before New England College went on an 11-0 run for a 75-67 lead with just under seven minutes to play. The Pilgrims maintained that momentum and held an 86-75 lead with three minutes to play.
Norwich went on an 8-2 run with some strong defensive play to cut the lead to 88-83 with 1:41 to go. The Cadets continued to press but couldn’t get over the hump the rest of the way.
Cheek (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Stephen Fama (17 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double. Allen led the Pilgrims with 22 points after shooting 66.7% from the field.
Davis made the most of his last game of the season, leading the Cadets with 24 points on a 9-of-19 effort from the field. He hit six 3-pointer in addition to recording seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Lewis Jr. contributed 14 points and eight rebounds. The Cadets received solid contributions from their reserves, led by Conatser (14 points) and freshman Jarontez Garrett (12 points, six assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.