PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Senior captain Callum Jones netted the overtime winner for the Norwich University men’s ice hockey team Saturday night to give the Cadets a 2-1 victory over Plattsburgh State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“It was pretty special,” Jones said. “I think the only time I did that was playing mini sticks as a kid. We got a good face-off win by Paul Schmid, Devon Thibodeau made a crisp pass and Paul got to the net and covered the goalies eyes. I was lucky enough to put one on net and it found the back of the net.”
The game lived up to its billing of a goaltending duel between two of the best net minders in the nation, as Plattsburgh State’s Eli Shiller and Norwich’s Drennan Atherton faced off in a win-or-go-home contest. In the first period no goals were scored, despite the two sides trading prime scoring chances.
Norwich took control in the second period, outshooting the Cardinals 15-7. However, it was Plattsburgh that got on the scoreboard first. A goalie late in the period by Jake Lanyi gave the Cardinals the lead and Plattsburgh’s defense kept their team in front before the start of the final period. The Cadets responded early in the third period when senior Phillip Elgstam tucked in a wrap-around goal to knot the game at 1-1. The tight game featuring no penalties eventually headed into extra time.
The Cardinals nearly found the back of the net during a goal-mouth scramble, but Atherton did not budge. A few minutes later, Jones fired home a rocket of a wrist shot to help Norwich previl.
“I’m thrilled to still be playing, we got some real fortunate news last Saturday, had two good weeks of practice and I’m thrilled with the result,” said Head Coach Cam Ellsworth. “We try to get to the net and get pucks through which is our identity and how we’ve been able to string together 20 wins.”
Norwich will travel to Beverly, Mass., next Saturday for their second meeting of the season with Endicott in the NCAA Quarterfinals.
