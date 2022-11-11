RUTLAND — Special teams play an important role in hockey. If a team plays that aspect of the game effectively, its chances of winning go way up.
The name of the game in those situations is taking advantage of the times when you're a skater up and minimizing damage when you're not.
The Norwich University women's hockey did both of those things in a 3-1 win against rival Castleton University Friday night at Spartan Arena.
It was Mikah Baptiste's goal with 14:11 in the second period that got the Cadets' offense revving and crucial penalty kill, some of which two skaters down, late in the contest that were shining lights for how well Norwich played in that aspect.
"We've been talking about the power plays and special teams in general," said Cadets coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty. "It came up big in this game with that goal and the powerplay at the end. That's just focusing on us. It doesn't always have to be pretty."
Norwich had the better of the attack for much of the first period, but it was Castleton getting on the board first with 1:06 to play in the opening period.
It was a freshman connection getting the job done. Meg Aiken, a 5-foot-5 forward from Prince Edward Island in Canada, won the faceoff and got the puck to fellow newcomer Moa Carlsson, from Sweden.
Carlsson weaved through defenders to get to the far post and put one past Cadets goaltender Leocadia Clark for the game's opening salvo. It was Carlsson's second goal of the season.
When a coach brings in a new recruiting class, it's tough to know what they truly have until they see it in action. Spartans third-year coach Tim McAuliffe had to smile watching that play unfold.
"It's really fun to see some of these young players. You always think you do right by your recruiting class, but you really don't know until they're here," McAuliffe said.
"To see how some of these young players have been injected into the lineup and playing a lot of minutes and playing big roles right way, that's hard. I'm really proud of this younger group.
"It starts with the leadership of the upperclassmen. They brought these players along and are great mentors."
Baptiste had been knocking on the door in the opening period and her goal in the early stages of the second period to tie the game gave Norwich the energy it needed to keep pushing forward.
The Cadets got the eventual game-winning goal with 5:56 left in the second period. Aimee Headland was in the right spot on the far post to bury a rebound off a shot by Melianne Reynolds. Reynolds and freshman defender Sihyun Kang picked up assists on the play.
Leclerc Doherty talked about the importance of making Castleton goalie Kirsten DiCicco move in goal to make her job more difficult.
"(Kirsten DiCicco) is a rockstar and that was something we talked about immediately after the first. We had to get her moving laterally because she was seeing everything," Leclerc Doherty said. "We had to move the puck East to West."
DiCicco was a driving force in keeping Castleton afloat. While not every Norwich shot was on frame, the Spartans junior had to come up with crucial stops that didn't allow the Cadets to pull away.
By night's end, the Lowell, Massachusetts native made 36 stops for CU.
Castleton had its share of viable scoring chances throughout the night, but Clark was up to the task, making 14 saves for Norwich.
The Spartans had one final chance to even the score when the Cadets were called for a body checking penalty with 2:09 to play, effectively leaving them at least a skater down the rest of the way.
Castleton upped its skater edge to two when it took DiCicco out of net with less than a minute on the clock, but the tying tally never came.
Norwich iced the contest with an empty-net goal by Molly Flanagan, her second goal of the year, with less than a second to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.