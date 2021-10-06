NEW LONDON, N.H. — Norwich senior defender Sara Marcotte scored her first collegiate goal, but the Cadets still fell 3-1 to Colby-Sawyer College on Wednesday in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Marcotte headed home a corner kick from the right side by Sarah Rucci in the first half. Marcotte ran in from the far side of the penalty box while cutting around a Colby-Sawyer defender. She was first to reach the ball with a header near the top of the 6-yard box, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
That was as close as Norwich (2-7, 1-7 GNAC) would get after Colby-Sawyer raced out to a three-goal lead in the opening 30 minutes with goals from Abby Hamelin, Brenna Humphrey and Halle Pletzer. Humphrey and Pletzer’s goals came just 31 seconds apart.
Colby-Sawyer (3-5, 3-3 GNAC) avenged Norwich’s win during the 2019 season on Sabine Field. Both teams finished as part of a five-way tie for sixth place in the 2019 GNAC standings.
Senior goalie Kim Watt made the start NU and stopped 10 shots. Freshman teammate Rebecca Karis stopped all three shots she faced in the second half.
Norwich returns home to Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium on Saturday for a 5 p.m. match against the University of St. Joseph (Conn.).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU 1, NEC 0
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team moved above the .500 mark with a 1-0 win against New England College Wednesday afternoon.
Jamie Bartlett scored the game’s lone goal in 13th minute on an assist from Julia Carone.
The Spartans had a 17-10 advantage in shots on goal, with Carone and Kaidin Gauthier putting four apiece on NEC keeper Emily Sashko.
Castleton goalkeeper Alex Benfatti made 10 saves in the shutout effort.
The Spartans (5-4-1) host Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Norwich 3, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s volleyball team fell in straight sets by scores of 25-5, 25-12 and 25-16 to rival Norwich on Wednesday night.
Addison Hall led the Cadets with nine kills, followed by Ana Lopez and Maggie McNeil with eight. Hailey Martinovich led Castleton with eight kills. Norwich served well all night with nine aces. The Spartans (4-10) host Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
