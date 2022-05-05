NORTHFIELD — The 19-1 Norwich men’s rugby team will kick off the Division II 7s National Championships later this month with pool-play games against Lander University, the University of Scranton and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
National Collegiate Rugby announced the 16-team field for the three-day tournament, placing the Cadets in Pool B. Norwich earned one of five automatic qualifiers by winning the New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference Tournament on April 24 in Springfield, Mass.
The national tourney will take place May 28-30 in New Orleans. Opening-day action will feature round-robin play across the four groups. The top eight teams will proceed to the quarterfinals on May 29, with the bottom eight teams playing consolation matches. The semifinals and championship matches will be played May 30 in the Shrine on Airline Stadium.
The Citadel, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), Minnesota-Duluth, Bentley will comprise Pool A. Principia College, Montana State, UNC-Wilmington, Bloomsburg University are in Pool C, while Georgetown University, Univ. of Northern Iowa, UMass Lowell and St. Louis University make up Pool D.
Georgetown won the Mid-Atlantic, Northern Iowa won the Great Midwest Conference, while Principia won the Gateway Conference. IUP won the Allegheny Conference, Minnesota-Duluth won the Northern Lights title and Lander won the Southern Conference,
Georgetown has posted a 23-0 record so far in 7s action against Division II schools this spring, while The Citadel is 24-4. The NCR Division II 7s National Championships will be live streamed on The Rugby Network.
Hosted by Major League Rugby’s NOLA Gold, the 2022 Collegiate Rugby Championship is the largest college rugby tournament in North America, featuring over 100 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.