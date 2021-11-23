CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The Norwich University men’s rugby team is Houston bound.
The Cadets punched their ticket to their fourth Division II national final four weekend by claiming the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Northeast Regional title with a 30-19 victory over Georgetown on Sunday morning at the South Jersey Rugby Club Complex.
Wing Brantley Ledbetter scored three tries to lead the Norwich offense to another come-from-behind victory over the Hoyas. Senior Travis Bartniski scored a try, while junior captain Leo Clayburgh had a try, a conversion and a penalty kick to add 10 more points.
Norwich (9-1) won its ninth straight game with the victory and will continue its quest for the program’s first national championship on Dec. 10 and 12 in Houston, Texas. The Cadets will face Adrian College (Mich.) in the national semifinals. The Bulldogs are the No. 2-ranked team in the country and defeated Illinois State 55-17 in the quarterfinal round on Sunday in Knoxville, Tenn.
Georgetown took a 7-0 lead in the sixth minute, but Ledbetter quickly countered with his first try of the day to cut the deficit to 7-5 and then a Clayburgh conversion tied the score at 7-7. Bartniski gave Norwich its first lead of the game in the 29th minute with a try to make it 12-7.
Georgetown regained the lead in the 32nd minute with another try and successful conversion to go up 14-12. Clayburgh scored a try in the 39th minute to give Norwich a 17-14 lead going into the halftime break. Clayburgh connected on a penalty kick in the 51st minute to go up 20-14, but Georgetown answered with a try to make it 20-19 in the 54th minute.
That’s as close as the Hoyas would get though as Ledbetter scored two more tries to give him the hat trick in the 66th minute and the 72nd minute to make it 30-19.
Norwich will make its fourth national final four appearance after previous trips in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Cadets finished third in 2016 and 2017 and fourth in 2019
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Brewster honored
WINTHROP, Mass. – The Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) announced their weekly award winners and Haley Brewster was named Rookie of the Week, after the women’s basketball team went 2-0 on the week.
This is the first Rookie of the Week honoree from the GNAC since Dec. 10, 2018 when Mary Casamassa earned her second nod from the conference office.
Brewster led the Cadets in a come from behind effort, scoring 36 points in their contest against NVU Johnson. She scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to complete coming the comeback after trailing by 15 points, she also grabbed 15 boards in the contest.
In their matchup against Lesley, Brewster notched eight points and grabbed seven rebounds, while dishing out five assists in the Cadets first win of the season.
Norwich (2-3, 0-0 GNAC) will be off until Friday, Dec. 3 when they host the Hockenbury Classic, facing Colby-Sawyer in a GNAC contest in the opening round. The Cadets will then face Wellesley the following day.
SWIMMING
Stark tabbed
WINTHROP, Mass. — Norwich University freshman Ben Stark was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference men’s swimming & diving Rookie and Athlete of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
At this weekend’s North Country Invitational hosted by SUNY Potsdam, Stark continued his torrid start to the season, winning the men’s 500-yard freestyle in 5:01.92. He beat out 12 other swimmers for the win. He also swam the first leg on the second place 200-yard freestyle relay team (1:32.94). On Sunday, Stark won the men’s 400-yard IM in 4:27.71. Stark also finished second in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.41. He also swam a leg on the second place 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:18.67).
Stark’s efforts helped the Cadet men win the invitational crown with 572 points.
This marks the fifth time this year that Stark has swept the men’s swimming & diving weekly honors.
Norwich is back in the pool on January 6th, 2022 for a home dual against St. Michael’s. That meet is set for 1:00 p.m. at Goodyear Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.