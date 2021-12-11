HOUSTON – The Norwich University men's rugby team dropped a hard-fought 36-22 matchup to Adrian College in the National Collegiate Rugby Division II National Semifinals at Aveva Stadium.
Cadets junior captain Leo Clayburgh scored a try, hit two conversions and made one penalty kick to account for 12 points. But it wasn't enough as the top-ranked Cadets fell just short in their quest for their first national championship in program history.
Norwich (9-2) had its nine-game winning streak snapped while making its fourth trip to the national semifinals. NU also lost in the semifinals in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Norwich will close out the 2021 fall 15s season on Sunday when it takes on University of Northern Iowa in the third-place game. The Cadets finished third in 2016 and 2017.
Adrian broke a 22-22 tie with just under five minutes left in regulation when a player made a bone-crunching hit on a Norwich player that jarred the ball loose on Adrian's defensive side of the field. The ball bounced once and was immediately scooped up by Adrian's Macgregor Adams, who took it 60 yards for the try to give the Bulldogs the lead for good. Adams also connected on the conversion to make it 29-22.
The Bulldogs put the icing on the cake during the final minutes, with Sione Mamata breaking through for a long score. Adams hit the conversion again to give Adrian a 14-point advantage.
Second-ranked Adrian (8-0) took a 5-0 lead at the 11:30 mark when Henry Greene touched down for a try. Clayburgh converted on a penalty kick at the 15:22 mark to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Adrian scored again at the 18:05 mark, with Mamata scoring his first try of the game to push the lead to 10-3.
Norwich tied the game at the 23:50 mark, with Blake Wolliston collecting a lineout before his teammates helped him across the goal line. Clayburgh successfully made the conversion to tie the score at 10.
The Cadets took their first lead of the game at the 34:38 mark, with Clayburgh scoring a try and adding a conversion to make it 17-10.
Norwich carried the seven-point advantage into the halftime break, despite losing Clayburgh for 10 minutes to a yellow card late in the half. Then penalty also carried over to the first eight minutes of the second half.
Aleki Sanita Tautua'a scored for Adrian at the 52:45 mark to cut the Norwich lead to 17-15. The Bulldogs added another try just under two minutes later, with Sam Williams bursting through for a converted try by Adams to give Adrian a 22-17 lead.
Norwich answered at the 61:50 mark of the second half. Brantley Ledbetter scored his fourth try of the season to tie the score at 22.
Northern Iowa fell 73-20 to Thomas More in the other semifinal. Thomas More will meet Adrian for the national championship, while Norwich will take on Northern Iowa for third place. Norwich is in the midst of its fifth straight Division II national tournament appearance and sixth overall since being elevated to varsity in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.