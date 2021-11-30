KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Norwich University men’s soccer players earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region I honors.
Junior forward Joseph Thongsythavong earned Second Team honors, while senior midfielder Amerle Nemeye earned Third Team plaudits. The accomplishment marks the 13th time in the last 14 seasons that Norwich has had at least one All-Region selection. Nemeye is a repeat selection from 2019, when he also earned Third Team honors.
Thongsythavong ranked tied for fourth in all of NCAA Division III with a Norwich single-season record of 22 goals scored to lead the Cadets’ offense. He had a 12-game scoring streak and totaled 51 points on the season, tying for the third-most in a single season in program history.
Thongsythavong's 15 goals and six assists for 36 points in 11 GNAC league games were 12 more points than his nearest competitor in conference scoring. He won the GNAC Player of the Week award three straight weeks and was named the GNAC Offensive Player of the Year.
The striker has scored 39 career goals in 38 games to rank fifth on the program's all-time scoring list. His 91 career points rank sixth all-time at NU.
Nemeye put up the finest offensive season yet of his storied four-year career, setting a new career-high with 15 goals to go along with six assists for 36 points. He has 85 career points and ranks seventh all-time in Norwich history. He earned GNAC Player of the Week honors twice this fall.
Nemeye scored the third-most points in the conference, trailing only Thongsythavong and University of St. Joseph's DeAnte Anderson. Nemeye is a three-time GNAC All-Conference selection.
Norwich concluded the 2021 season with a 14-3-1 record and tied its highest win total since the Cadets won 18 games in 2008. The Cadets reached the 10-win plateau for the 15th straight season and advanced to the GNAC semifinal round for the 17th straight season. Those are both the longest streaks in the conference.
Norwich suffered a 1-0 loss to Saint Joseph's (Maine) in the GNAC Championship to end its season. Cadets coach Adam Pfeifer has produced six all-region selections in his six years at the helm of the program. Thongsythavong (2021), Nemeye (2019, 2021), Bienfait Badibanga (2018), Jacob Zimmerman (2016) and Moab Schiers (2016) were All-Region athletes under Pfeifer’s tutelage.
