NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Norwich University men’s rugby team was fell for the third straight year in the quarterfinal round at the National Collegiate Rugby Division II 7s National Championships on Sunday at Shrine on Airline Stadium.
Norwich proceeded to drop its next two matches of the day to finish in eighth place out of 16 teams. The Cadets finished the spring 7s season with a 24-4 record and have placed in the top nine in the country for the last four 7s national championships.
Norwich took two leads vs. the University of Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals, going up 5-0 and 12-5 on tries by Brantley Ledbetter and Rashawn Fraser. However, UNI answered each time to knot the match at 5 and then at 12. The Panthers had possession last and scored on the final play of the game to end the Cadets’ national championship dreams.
Norwich took on UNC Wilmington in a consolation round matchup, falling 14-7 in another tightly contested game. Fraser scored Norwich’s lone try of the match for his sixth score of the tournament. However, it wasn’t enough as UNC Wilmington advanced to the fifth-place match and dropped the Cadets into the seventh-place match.
The Cadets faced off against Georgetown after beating the Hoyas in the national 15s quarterfinals this past spring. This time the Hoyas’ speed proved to be too much for a depleted Norwich squad and Georgetown prevailed 24-5 after leading 17-0 at halftime. Richard Mitchell scored Norwich’s lone try of the final match.
Norwich continued its run of recent success, extending its streak to nine straight national 15s and 7s tournament appearances. The Cadets have finished third three times in 15s action in the last five seasons played. They’ve placed ninth (2017), seventh (2018), seventh (2019) and eighth (2022) in the last four 7s national tournaments.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Fusion 3, Clarkstown 1
MANCHESTER — Grace Pinkus scored twice and older sister Hannah Pinkus scored once in a 3-1 win for the Vermont Fusion in their home opener on Saturday against Clarkstown Soccer Club.
The Fusion got assists from Imogen Bennett, Taylor Webb and Samantha Stiglmair.
RUNNING
VT City Marathon
BURLINGTON — The Vermont City Marathon made its return on Sunday.
The top five Vermont males were: Stowe’s William McGovern (8th, 2:29.12), Sharon’s Chris Gish (10th, 2:29.53), Burlington’s John Stanton Geddes (20th, 2:38.53), Monkton’s Chris Coffey (27th, 2:45.46) and Burlington’s Dan McCarthy (47th, 2:51.58).
The top five Vermont women were: Weybridge’s Margaret Gish (114th, 3:11.46), South Burlington’s Mk Drury (136th, 3:16.40), White River Junction’s Sara Vannah (137th, 3:16.42), Montpelier’s Dylan Broderick (147th, 3:18.50) and Burlington’s Mari Walsh (154th, 3:20.14).
