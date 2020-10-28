NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team announced its captains for the 2020-21 captains season.
Seniors Scott Swanson and Michael Korol will serve as the co-captains, while senior Carter Cowlthorp and junior Noah Williams will be the alternate captains.
Swanson served as an alternate captain for last year’s 24-2-2 squad that won its 14th New England Hockey Conference Tournament title and finished the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Swanson scored three goals and had six assists for nine points last season in 24 games. He has played in 75 career games with 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 points. Swanson won the Elite 90 award at the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship banquet for having the highest cumulative GPA of all student-athletes in the Final Four.
Korol played in eight games last season, tallying one assist. He has played in 23 career games with two assists. Korol is a Health Science major and a two-time NEHC All-Academic Team member.
Cowlthorp has played in 70 career games, scoring 12 goals and dishing out 13 assists for 25 points in his three seasons. Cowlthorp is a two-time NEHC All-Academic Team member.
Williams is the lone non-senior in this year’s captains group. He has played in 51 career games, notching six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in his two years wearing a Maroon and Gold jersey. He tallied three goals and seven assists in each of his first two seasons.
Norwich is still awaiting its 2020-21 schedule. The NEHC is expected to have an announcement prior to Thanksgiving week on the status of the NEHC league schedule. The Cadets have been practicing since Oct. 6 at Kreitzberg Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.