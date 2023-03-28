The Norwich University men’s rugby team took home second place in the Conference Sevens Series hosted by Bryant University to open spring competition.
The Cadets faced Coast Guard In the tournament opener and started off strong with a kickoff return by Marius Edwards that resulted in an unconverted try. The Bears capitalized on some miscues by NU to knot the score at 5-5 before halftime . Norwich notched four consecutive tries after the break, with sophomore Michel St-Juste scoring twice. Seniors Leo Clayburgh and Rashawn Fraser added once try apiece to help the Cadets lock up a 27-5 victory.
Norwich returned to action against Bates and both teams struggled to score at first. The Cadets started off slowly but quickly found their footing went on a scoring rampage after an early Bobcat red card. Norwich’s run included seven tries from six players as well as three conversions, resulting in a 41-0 win.
The Cadet momentum carried into the third game of the day against Holy Cross. An early try by Rashawn Fraser and a conversion by Clayburgh put Norwich up 7-0. The Crusaders quickly closed the gap to two points, but Norwich pulled away by scoring three more times to build a 24-5 halftime advantage. Clayburgh and Ben Steen each scored during the second half and the Cadets wrapped up the round-robin action with a 36-5 victory.
Norwich took on UMass Lowell in its next game and recorded the opening try when a strong run by Frazier set up Clayburgh for a score. The Riverhawks quickly responded with their own converted try to tie the game. However, Marius Edwards put the Cadets ahead for good a few seconds before halftime. Jacob Sherman notched a try in the second half, securing a 21-7 victory.
The Cadets competed in the title game against Endicott, and the Gulls jumped out to a 14-0 lead with two converted tries early in the match. The Cadets responded with an unconverted try by Marcus Inthavixay, but Endicott continued its pressure and scored again to establish a 19-5 halftime lead. The Cadets opened the second half with a converted try by Leo Clayburgh to cut into the deficit. But the Gulls notch three unanswered tries to secure a 35-19 victory.
Norwich will return to action with a game Saturday at the University of New Hampshire.
