NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team rolled to Saturday's 8-0 win over Southern Maine in New England Hockey Conference action at Kreitzberg Arena.
Senior Emma O’Neill scored twice and tallied an assist for a career-high three-point game. Classmate Alexa Berg stopped all 18 shots she faced to earn her fifth shutout of the season and 14th of her career.
Sophomores Aimee Headland and Melianne Reynolds tallied one goal and two assists apiece. Ann-Frederique Guay, Julia Masotta, Taylor Girouard and Ally LaGue also scored for the Cadets to round out the offensive leaders.
Norwich (16-5-0, 14-1-0 NEHC) had 13 different skaters on the scoresheet as they clinched at worst second-place in the NEHC standings. The Cadets still trail first-place Elmira College by six points, but they have one game in hand and a head-to-head meeting vs. the Soaring Eagles next Friday, Feb. 11.
Berg picked up her fifth shutout in her last six starts to continue her impressive play down the stretch. Headland gave Norwich the only lead it would need just 1:20 into the game after she slapped a puck home from the middle of the high slot after an initial shot by Molly Flanagan deflected off the back of Girouard leaving the puck waiting for Headland to throw toward the net and beat USM goalie Haley McKim.
Norwich added four more goals in the second period and three more in the third to cruise to the win and sweep the season series from Southern Maine.
The Cadets will host Salem State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in its final regular season home game of the 2021-22 season.
Norwich will then close the regular season with three games on the road at Conn. College on Feb. 8 and then Elmira on Feb. 11 and William Smith on Feb. 12.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 5, Southern Maine 1
GORHAM, Maine – The Cadets defeated Southern Maine on Saturday to pick up a crucial three points in New England Hockey Conference action.
Brendon Jones, Brett Ouderkirk, Patrick O’Neal, Joe Nagle and Bryan O’Mara scored to lead the Norwich offense. Senior goalie Drennen Atherton stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in goal.
Norwich (12-4-4, 9-4-3 NEHC) scored 21 seconds into the game. Ouderkirk picked up where he left off after scoring the overtime winner vs. Babson on Friday night. He tallied his 12th goal of the season to tie Clark Kerner for the team lead.
Southern Maine answered with 35 seconds left in the opening period to tie the game. Norwich scored four unanswered goals while cruising to the season sweep of the Huskies. The Cadets scored three times in the second period, with Nagle tallying from Alex Monteleone. O’Neal cashed in on the power play off an assist from Devon Becker. O’Mara scored from Kerner at the 18:28 mark of the second period to push the lead to 4-1. Jones capped the scoring with an empty-net goal off assists from Patrick Delvecchio and Alex Lewis
Norwich sits tied for fourth in the league standings, with third-place Babson. Elmira and UMass Boston tied with 30 points apiece. Hobart tops the standings with 33 points and has played one less game than every team but Elmira.
Norwich will take on Elmira at 7 p.m. Friday and will host Hobart at 4 p.m. on Saturday as part of Senior Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.