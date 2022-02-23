NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s basketball team picked up its first Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament victory in 11 years by downing Rivier, 65-63.
Donovan Lewis Jr. scored 21 points while pulling down nine rebounds and knocking down seven shots from the free-throw line. Kyle Booth added 14 points and nine rebounds with three assists in the victory. Teammate Jalen Olivero added 13 points with four rebounds on the defensive end.
The Cadets trailed 12-4 with 15:23 remaining in the opening half, but Norwich’s offense came back to life with back-to-back 3-pointers by Olivero and Kohlby Murray. Rivier’s Miles Gillette converted a layup with 14:14 on the clock but the Cadets responded with buckets on back-to-back possessions to even the score at 14.
With Norwich holding a 16-15 advantage, Rivier pieced together its second eight-point scoring run of the game. Rivier led 23-16 led after a 3-pointer by Nikolas Pignone. Rivier inched ahead 28-22, but Lewis Jr. found a way to the basket and made a lay-in attempt that sparked a 13-point run. The quick spurt helped the Cadets carry a 33-30 lead into halftime.
Norwich maintained its three-point lead until Gillette knocked down a 3-pointer with 13:23 on the clock in the second half. Murray responded the next possession with a 3 of his own to help NU retake the lead. After an offensive rebound by the Raiders’ Pharaoh Davis, Will Parson knocked down a 3-pointer and a free throw give Rivier a one-point advantage.
Rivier held a five-point lead with 5:28 to go before Lewis Jr. scored four straight point for the Cadets. Olivero converted a jumper to push his team in front.
After back-to-back 3’s from Olivero and Owen Liss, Pignone knocked down a pair of 3-point jumpers for the Raiders on the next two possessions. With 57 seconds remaining, Lewis Jr. scored the game-winner after Olivero delivered a pass into the post for a lay-in. The Norwich defense withstood the offense of Rivier to seal the victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 58, Lasell 48
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets survived a 14-point run by Lasell in the second quarter to advance to the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Quarterfinals.
Haley Brewster scored 18 points for NU. Teammate Skylar Burzynski added 14 points and Erika Thomas also scored in double figures during the victory. Mackenzie Moore pulled down 10 rebounds for the Cadets.
The Cadets got off to a hot start, with Brewster securing the tip and charging toward the basket for a layup in the opening five seconds. Burzynski nabbed a steal and found space to knock down the first of her two 3-pointers.
Lasell got on the board with 6:54 remaining in the first quarter, but Norwich scored seven of the next eight points to take a 10-point lead. Norwich held a 20-10 advantage after the opening frame.
In the second quarter the Lasers went on a 14-point to grab a 21-20 lead. After the Cadets and Lasers traded baskets on three straight possessions, Norwich took the lead with 2:54 remaining in the first half with a pair of free throws from Brewster. Norwich carried a 33-27 advantage into the half.
Norwich came out at the start of the third quarter with the first five points, taking an 11-point lead. With 4:20 remaining in the third quarter, Norwich took a 15-point advantage and was able to maintain the lead to the finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.