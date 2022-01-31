HENNIKER, N.H. – Sophomore defenseman Joe Nagle scored 3:58 into overtime to lift the Norwich University men’s ice hockey team to a 3-2 win over New England College in New England Hockey Conference action.
Nagle fired a shot into the corner of the net off a pass from senior forward Brett Ouderkirk to give Norwich (10-4-4, 7-4-3 NEHC) a crucial extra point in the league standings with two weeks left in the regular season
The overtime winner was Nagle’s second of the season and fifth overall goal after he also scored the overtime winner vs. Salve Regina during the season opener in October.
Ouderkirk and freshman forward Clark Kerner also tallied goals for the Cadets, while senior defenseman Alex Monteleone notched two assists to lead the offense.
Senior goalie Drennen Atherton made 21 saves in goal to improve to 5-1-4 on the season.
Norwich took the lead 2:06 into the game, with Ouderkirk notching his 10th goal of the season off assists from Monteleone and Mike Mackenzie.
New England College (10-7-1, 5-7-1 NEHC) evened the score at the 7:30 mark of the second period with Alex Laplante scoring off an assist from Connor Dunn.
Norwich regained the lead at the 16:48 mark of the second period, with Kerner scoring off assists from Monteleone and Noah Williams. NEC leveled the score again at the 15:19 mark of the third period with Laplante scoring unassisted.
Norwich will travel to play Babson at 7 p.m. Friday before visiting Southern Maine for a 4 p.m. clash Saturday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Babson 5, CU 1
The Castleton University men's hockey team was outlasted by ninth-ranked Babson Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena, dropping the conference contest by a final score of 5-1. Stone Stelzl netted the lone goal for the Spartans.
Zach Papapetros threaded the needle to find Stelzl for a high-percentage chance and the sophomore converted for his third of the season.
