NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men's ice hockey team won its second straight New England Hockey Conference title and 14th overall with Saturday's 3-0 victory over Hobart at Kreitzberg Arena.
Senior forward Jordan Hall scored twice, while senior goalie Tom Aubrun stopped 29 shots to record his ninth straight shutout. Aubrun set a NCAA Division III record his 13th shutout of the season. The win was also Aubrun's 50th of his record-setting career in the Maroon & Gold and he stretched his shutout streak to 572 minutes and 31 seconds.
Senior forward Taeron Lewis opened the scoring at 3:14 of the first period with his 12th goal of the season, thanks to assists from Brett Ouderkirk and Hall.
Lewis beat Hobart goalie Liam Lascelle with a wrist shot from the right wing off a feed on a 2-on-1 from Ouderkirk. Hall helped set up the play by absorbing a hit in front of the NU bench and pushing the puck ahead to Ouderkirk to create the rush.
Norwich increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:17 when Hall scored his 12th goal of the season and extended his goal-scoring streak to six straight games. Hall scored on the power play off a tic-tac-toe passing setup from Ouderkirk and TJ Dockery. After Dockery worked the puck from the point over to Ouderkirk at the left faceoff circle, Ouderkirk fired a cross-ice pass to Hall. The forward corralled the pass and ripped a shot past Lascelle to double the lead.
Hobart ramped up the pressure in the third period, bottling Norwich up in its own end on multiple occasions. But the Statesmen were unable to solve Aubrun and the Norwich defense. Lawson MacDougall created the best scoring chance for Hobart with an open chance in the middle of the slot. But his shot hit off the right post and deflected away with just over two minutes left to play.
Hall capped the scoring with three seconds left with an empty-net goal. He won the puck out of massive scrum along the side boards and rifled it into the net ahead of a few Hobart players to seal the victory.
Norwich won its sixth straight matchup against Hobart since it lost the 2018 NEHC Championship game on home ice. The Cadets and Statesmen have met in all three league finals since Hobart joined the league in 2017-18.
Norwich extended its unbeaten streak to 18th straight games and earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. The Cadets will find out their next opponent on Monday during the NCAA Division III selection show at 10:30 a.m. Norwich could host a play-in round game March 14 or the Cadets could receive a bye and host a quarterfinal game on March 21.
