The top-ranked men’s hockey team in Division II will take on a top-five opponent during Saturday’s high-stakes New England Hockey Conference title game at 7 p.m. at Kreitzberg Arena.
The No. 1 Norwich Cadets are 16-1-1 in the NEHC and 23-2-2 overall. They will face a Hobart side that is 12-4-2 in the conference and 20-4-3 overall.
Norwich is seeking its 14th NEHC Tournament title, while Hobart is looking to win its second in the last three years since joining the conference. The Cadets are riding a 17-game unbeaten streak, while Hobart has won eight in a row since losing to Norwich on Jan. 25.
Norwich opened the NEHC Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Castleton. The Cadets ended Castleton’s season for the eighth time in the last nine years to advance to the semifinal round for the 11th straight season. The Cadets skated to a 5-0 victory over Southern Maine last weekend.
Hobart defeated Skidmore 4-2 in the quarterfinals before securing a 4-2 victory over New England College in the semifinals. The Statesmen punched a ticket to their third straight league championship game and sixth in a row dating back to their days in the ECAC West.
The Cadets won their 20th regular season title in the last 22 years to earn the No. 1 seed for the NEHC Tournament. Norwich is 50-7 all-time at Kreitzberg Arena in league postseason contests. The Cadets are 65-10-1 at home during all postseason games.
The winner of Saturday’s game will receive one of the eight automatic bids to the 12-team NCAA Tournament. The loser will have to await Monday’s NCAA selection show to find out if it will get one of the four at-large bids that go to the four highest-ranked teams in the NCAA pairwise rankings that didn’t secure an automatic bid. Norwich is currently second in those rankings behind Utica, while Hobart is third.
Norwich is eyeing its ninth trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last 11 years and 19th overall. Hobart will attempt to make its sixth straight appearance and 10th trip overall. The NCAA selection show is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Saturday marks the 12th all-time meeting between Norwich and Hobart, with the Cadets holding a 6-4-1 lead in the series. Norwich has won five in a row against the Statesmen after Hobart beat the Cadets in the 2018 NEHC title game. The rivals will face off in the NEHC Championship for the third straight year.
This will be the third straight meeting in the league title game between the two budding rivals. Norwich won last year’s league title with a 2-1 victory. The Cadets also won this year’s regular season meetings by triumphing 2-1 and 3-0.
Prior to Norwich’s five-game win streak, Hobart was 3-0-1 against. Norwich in 2018. The Statesmen became the first team to ever beat the Cadets three times in one season at Kreitzberg Arena.
Norwich is led by second-year head coach Cam Ellsworth, who has compiled a 46-7-5 record in his career. Ellsworth previously served as an assistant and associate head coach at UMass-Lowell for seven seasons. He earned his first NEHC Coach of the Year award this winter and will be a finalist for the Ed Jeremiah National Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
Hobart is led by coach Mark Taylor, who is in his 20th season with the team and has compiled a 329-165-52 career record. He ranks seventh on the active Division III men’s coaches win list. Taylor has been a seven-time finalist for the Ed Jeremiah Award.
Norwich is led by junior forward Felix Brassard, who has 18 goals and 13 assists this season and was named to the NEHC All-Conference First Team. Sophomore defenseman Gabriel Chicoine joined Brassard on the First Team and has five goals and a team-leading 26 assists.
Junior forward Coby Downs has 10 goals and 18 assists for NU. Sophomore Brett Ouderkirk has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points, while fellow Cadet Taeron Lewis has 11 goals and 11 assists.
Senior goalie Tom Aubrun has had a historic season, setting the Norwich single-season and career shutout records. He also set the new NCAA Division III record for consecutive shutouts (eight) and consecutive shutout minutes (512:31). He has a 22-2-2 record with a 0.80 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage. Aubrun repeated as the NEHC Goalie and Player of the Year this year.
Hobart is led by senior forwards in Zach Sternbach and Lawson MacDougall, who were both named to the NEHC All-Conference Third Team. Sternbach has 13 goals and 11 assists, while MacDougall has seven goals and 17 assists. Junior defenseman Mike Faulkner has dished out 20 assists, while classmate Alec Robitaille has 12 goals and eight assists. Junior Travis Schneider (nine goal, nine assists) and sophomore Zach Tyson (10 goals, seven assists) round out the offensive leaders.
Sophomore goalies Joe Halstrom and Liam Lascelle have split time for Hobart. Halstrom is 12-3-3 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Lascelle is 8-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.