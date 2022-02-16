NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s basketball team picked up their third straight win by outlasting Rivier, 68-64, in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Kohlby Murray scored 18 points for the Cadets after knocking down 4 of 7 attempts from the field wile dishing out four assists. Kyle Booth registered a double-double, scoring 10 points while pulling down 10 boards. Donovan Lewis Jr. shot above 50% again for the Cadets.
Rivier opened the contest scoring four points, but Murray knocked down a 3-pointer for the Cadets. The Raiders jumped out to an 11-5 lead, although Norwich was able to once again cut the deficit to one point.
With things knotted at 18 with 4:59 remaining in the first half, Miles Gillette knocked down a jumper to spark a run for the Raiders. His team carried a 31-23 lead into halftime.
Both teams traded points back and forth in the opening 6:50 of the second half. Murray gave Norwich a spark by knocking down a 3-pointer with 12:39 remaining. Jalen Olivero added a free throw to cut the Raider lead down to five.
Nesta Roberts hit a jumper, but Booth followed up with a 3-pointer and Jaydon Cousin scored four points to trim the deficit to three points with 8:38 remaining. Norwich grabbed a 53-52 lead with 5:34 remaining after Lewis Jr. found his way to the basket for a lay-in. The Raiders evened things up at 55 with 4:05 left in regulation, but the Cadets immediately took back the lead when Booth made a 3-pointer.
The Raiders were down by three with 1:04 remaining. Lewis Jr. made a free throw attempt and Olivero hit a jumper to put the game out of reach. Norwich (13-10, 8-7 GNAC) will travel to play Rivier at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rivier 64, Norwich 44
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich women’s basketball team was unable to overcome the tough defense of Rivier during a Great Northeast Athletic Conference contest.
Coming off the bench, Norwich’s Silas Bernier led all scorers with 12 points while dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds. Freshman MacKenzie Moore added 10 points with seven rebounds for the Cadets.
After falling behind 33-19 in the first half, Norwich started to cut into the Raider lead with a layup by Moore 33 seconds into the second half. Norwich scored the opening five points of the third quarter to pull within single digits, but Lyric Grumblatt knocked down a 3-pointer for Rivier.
Rivier extended its lead slightly in the third frame by outscoring the Cadets 12-10. A 19-15 advantage in the fourth allowed Rivier to close out the victory.
Norwich (9-12, 7-7 GNAC) will travel to play Regis at 6 p.m. Thursday.
