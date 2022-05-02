NORTHFIELD — The top-seeded Norwich University men’s lacrosse team used a survive-and-advance mentality while downing No. 8 Saint Joseph’s, 14-12, in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The Cadets carried a 9-6 lead into the half, but things got interesting after the break when the Monks scored five straight goals. Norwich recovered eventually and regained the lead before sealing the win in the fourth quarter.
Norwich (16-1, 10-0 GNAC) will host No. 5 Johnson & Wales in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. GNAC semifinal. The Cadets earned a 13-8 victory over the Wildcats on April 9.
Parker Campbell tallied one goal and six assists for NU. Payden Masaracchia had a team-high four goals and added one assist. Teammate Callum Jones (one assist) scored three goals, including what proved to be the game-winner with 4:57 remaining. Jack Anzalone contributed a pair of goals and an assist in the victory.
The Cadets forced 10 turnovers, with Campbell and Joshua McQuinn each recording a pair. Thomas Muraski won 22 of his 29 face-off attempts while picking up eight ground balls for the Cadets. Norwich goalies Andrew Vernon and Tommy Hopkins recorded saves on 50% of the shots that they faced.
The Cadets started quickly, scoring in the opening 1:31 when Campbell assisted Jones. Masaracchia capitalized on an assist from Jones and then Jack Haley got on the scoresheet 4:48 into play for a 3-0 lead. The Monks’ Timothy Goodfellow scored with 8:37 remaining in the opening frame to slice the deficit to 3-1.
Norwich scored two straight goals in a span of 1:34 to gain more momentum. The Monks scored another goal with just under two minutes of play remaining in the first quarter before Masaracchia struck again as time expired for a 6-2 advantage.
The Cadets extended their lead when Adam Sanchez scored his second career goal. Teammate Tyler Seidel found the back of the cage for an 8-2 lead. After a pair of goals by the Monks, Anzalone scored on a Seidel assist for a 9-4 lead. The Monks scored twice before the break, closing the gap to 9-6.
Saint Joseph’s rattled off five straight goals over the opening 9:10 of the second half. The Cadets finally ended the run when Masaracchia served up his fourth goal of the matchup. A goal in the final minutes gave the Monks a 12-10 lead entering the final frame.
In the fourth quarter it was all Norwich, as the Cadets scored four unanswered goal. A goal by Campbell 1:50 into the quarter knotted the score at 12. The teams were tied for the next 8:13 before Jones scored with 4:57 remaining. Jake Andrews-Pestana added an insurance goal with 3:29 on the clock to seal the victory.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mass. Maritime 20, CU 6
CASTLETON — Burn the film and detach the rear view mirror. It is all about looking out the windshield for coach Bo McDougall and the returning Castleton University men’s lacrosse team after a 2-14 season ended with a loss to Mass. Maritime in the season finale on Friday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Despite the tough season, the Spartans nearly made it into the Little East Conference playoffs until one bad quarter knocked them out. Castleton was leading Plymouth State 7-3 heading into the fourth quarter on April 20 but wound up losing 10-7.
“That Plymouth game kept us out of the playoffs. We’ve got to learn to close out games,” McDougall said.
But looking down the road from that windshield has McDougall excited. He has 11 new recruits who have paid their enrollment deposit including two Vermonters — Rutland’s Jake Burton and Essex’s Ben Serrantonio who will play football and lacrosse for the Spartans.
Also in this yield are five players from New Hampshire, two from New York and two from Massachusetts.
“I am excited about the young players we already have and about the new guys coming in,” McDougall said.
The Buccaneers came out shooting and built a 7-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. They went to halftime leading 11-1 and coasted home from there.
Essex’s Chris LaBonte had a big night for the Spartans with four goals.
Casey Meczywor and Connor Rider had the other goals for Castleton and Sean Kimura added two assists. Also credited with assists for the Spartans were Will Briggs and Cam Frankenhoff.
CU goalie Chris Wilk played the first half in the goal for Castleton. He made numerous difficult saves but he was a duck in a shooting gallery. The Bucs unloaded 36 shots against him during his 30 minutes.
Peyton Mavrides took over in the net in the second half for the Spartans.
Mitchell Maida and Spencer Jones led the Bucs with four goals apiece.
It was a Vermont homecoming for Rice Memorial’s Dominic Derderian. His parents were on hand to watch him.
“It is the first time in the four years that I have played in Vermont,” Derderian said.
The Castleton seniors were honored in a ceremony before the game. They were Rider, Ryan Palmisano, Griffin Van Niel, Collin Johnson, Briggs, Mavrides, Ian March, Jay Venezia, Andrew McCarthy and Ben Forte.
“Those seniors established a culture here. That made it easier to recruit, made it so people want to be a part of this,” McDougall asid.
“I am really excited about what we have coming.”
The Bucs will be moving onto the Little East playoffs with a record of 5-3 in the league and 7-8 overall.
