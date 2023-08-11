NORTHFIELD – Dominic Bornman and Matt Evans were named assistant coaches for the Norwich University football team as the Cadets prepare to kick off the season Sept. 2.
Bornman will serve as the offensive coordinator, while Evans will be an offensive assistant coach. The Cadets reported for preseason camp earlier this week and are tuning up for a home scrimmage against Plymouth State on Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. Head coach Mark Murnyack’s squad will compete in regular-season games against Husson, St. Lawrence, Castleton, WPI, SUNY-Maritime, US Merchant Marine Academy, Coast Guard, MIT, Springfield and Salve Regina
Bornman arrives at Norwich after coaching for three seasons at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan. He was the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator during the 2021 and 2022 seasons after coaching the wide receivers in 2020. Bornman joined the Buckhannon staff after serving as an assistant coach at Illinois College, where he also was the athletic department’s strength and conditioning coordinator.
At Illinois College, Bornman coached the Blueboy quarterbacks in 2018 before being tasked with special teams coordinator and running back duties in 2019. Bornman spent the 2017 season at Dickinson College, where he served as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator.
From 2014-16, Bornman was the wide receivers coach at Lycoming College. His first coaching job was as the 2013 wide receivers coach at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, PA. He played football at Juniata College and graduated in 2012 with his Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology/Digital Media.
Evans brings 11 years of experience to Norwich. He was previously an assistant coach at Division III Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He served as the special teams coordinator as well as coaching wide receivers, tight ends and running backs during his tenure. Under his guidance Rose-Hulman had the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference special teams Player of the Year and led the conference in yard off kickoff returns.
The Fightin’ Engineers were an explosive powerhouse that set season records for total offense, passing yards and scoring offense. The team’s offense had four of the top 10 leading receivers in the HCAC.
During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Evans was an assistant coach at Division II Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. He mentored the running backs and wide receivers in addition to being the team’s video coordinator. Evans got his college coaching start at nationally ranked Division II Ohio Dominican University as a graduate assistant. He graduated from Ohio State University in 2014 with a degree in Sport Industry.