CULPEPER, Va. — The Norwich University men’s rugby team competed in the National Collegiate Rugby National Tournament for Division II over the weekend at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
The first matchup for the Cadets was against Georgetown on Friday afternoon and got off to a rocky start allowing an early try and conversion by the Hoyas. However, the Dirt Dogs would recover and score four tries in a back-and-forth battle before half-time where Norwich held a 22-20 advantage.
Soon after the back-and-forth battle continued as the Hoyas would knot the score at 27 until a try by senior Ahmad A Bitang gave the Cadets the lead. Georgetown attempted to respond but the Norwich defense stood tall with a seven-minute stand which included several goal line stands before a steal by senior Rashawn Fraser after which Norwich would not give up possession. The match was punctuated with a try by sophomore Liam Whalen to put the Cadets in the Elite Eight by defeating the Hoyas 41-27.
Awaiting the Dirt Dogs in the next round was an NC State team coming off a 60-19 victory over Virginia. Norwich held the early advantage with a try by Yandres Cintron and conversion by senior captain Leo Clayburgh and took a 7-5 lead into the half.
Junior Jered Robertson would tally a try to make the score 12-5, however the Wolf Pack would score back-to-back tries to go up 19-12. Fraser would tally a try but the conversion sailed wide left at the final whistle with NC State victorious 19-17.
Over the past six years the Dirt Dogs have competed in both the New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference (NEWCRC) Championship game and NCR Tournament each time. Of those six berths in the national tournament the Cadets have advanced to the Elite Eight five times and Final Four four times.
Norwich’s next 15s rugby match will be part of a tour through England and Scotland in March.
“The team is looking forward to this educational opportunity, to develop their rugby skills, and to learn more about the culture of rugby overseas,” Coach Bob Weggler said.
