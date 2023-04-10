NORTHFIELD - The Norwich University women's lacrosse team coasted to a swift six-goal lead and never looked back as part of a celebratory Senior Day, coasting to a 19-3 victory over Anna Maria College in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference duel on Saturday.
Eleven Cadets sent shots into the back of the net, spearheaded by hat tricks from Maddie Etherton and Ellie Moriarty. Quinn Mustone, Leocadia Clark, Michaila Furchak and Julia Proto each recorded two goals, while teammates Athena Merck, Molly Flanagan, Valentina Drown, Abigail Kirrane and Emma O'Neill added one apiece.
Etherton kicked off the scoring a few minutes into the opening quarter off a free-position attempt. She faked out goalie Ashley Sheehan in the crease with a shot to the goalkeeper's right side. The Cadets cruised after that, as Clark and Merck served up back-to-back goals in a 34-second span before Furchak tallied back-to-back goals by herself. O'Neill closed out the frame with another goal.
Anna Maria got on the board when Alexandria Keith scored less than a minute into the second quarter. The Cadets quickly shut down any comeback hopes by firing home 11 straight goals over three quarters. Goals from Proto and Moriarty bookended the run.
Keith tallied the first of two Anna Maria goals in the fourth quarter. Moriarty and Flanagan answered with two game-ending goals, with O'Neill finding Flanagan for the final score with 42 seconds left to play.
Norwich cruised offensively, taking 39 shots, scooping up 25 ground balls and winning 18 draw controls. All three goalkeepers saw action for Norwich, with Maeve Noble-Lowe, Bailey Manning-Ingala and Carlie Henning combining for 12 saves.
The red-hot Cadets earned their second straight victory and have now claimed four wins in their last five games. Prior to the tilt, Norwich honored its graduating class of Flanagan, Maggie Doyle, Bryana Pena, Etherton, Drown, O'Neill and Furchak.
Keith led the AMCATS with two goals, while Juliette Barney added one. Norwich will travel to play Lasell at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Saint Joseph's 16, Norwich 12
STANDISH, Maine - A back-and-forth affair between the Cadets and Monks ended in a narrow victory by the hosts in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Tyler Seidel led the NU offense with a trio of goals, while teammate Mitchell McKay scored twice. Aaron Broom, Thomas Muraski, Hunter Dixson, Matt Meehan, Anthony Larson, Christian Masonius and Alex Johnston added one goal apiece for the Cadets.
Following a battle of stalwart defenses kept things scoreless early, Max Lacy broke the lengthy deadlock nearly halfway through the opening frame with the Monks' first goal. That was swiftly answered by a pair of unassisted scores from McKay and Muraski. Saint Joseph's and Norwich exchanged goals and the Cadets clung to an early 3-2 edge. The Monks responded with three goals in a row to take a two-goal lead heading into the second quarter.
Norwich fought valiantly to reclaim their lead, storming back from another three-goal Monk run. But the Cadets' momentum came to a standstill after Broom tied the contest at 9-9 during the first minute of play in the third frame. Saint Joseph's turned a one-goal advantage into a five-goal lead by firing home four straight goals in the fourth quarter.
The Cadets owned leads in ground balls (42-30) and face-offs (20-12) while attempting 43 shots.Tim Goodfellow and Tiger Hopkins led Saint Joseph's with four goals apiece.
Norwich will now return home for three straight games. The Cadets will host Albertus Magnus at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
Elms 6, Norwich 1
Elms 9, Norwich 2
HOLYOKE, Mass. – The Cadets were swept for the second straight day in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader Sunday.
The Cadets fell behind early in the first game, but eventually starting pitcher Matt Ingraffia settled in only allowed three hits the rest of the way. Elms's Henry Rondon was impressive on the mound, going the full seven innings and allowing one run on six hits.
The Blazers also jumped out to an early lead In the second game. In the fourth inning, the Cadets closed the gap to one run when Ryland Richardson scored on a wild pitch. The same errant pitch placed Ryan Miller on third base, and he raced home on a Geffen Franus sacrifice fly. However, Elms maintained the lead to close out another victory.
Norwich will host Colby-Sawyer for another GNAC doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
