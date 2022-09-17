NORTHFIELD — For the fourth straight year, the Maple Sap Bucket is staying at Norwich University.
The Cadets beat rival Castleton University 26-21 Saturday afternoon, earning their first win of the season.
It was a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Mitchell Theal to Trevor Chase that proved to the difference.
Norwich jumped out to a 13-0 lead when Nate Parady found the end zone a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Castleton scored the game's next two touchdowns to grab a one point advantage early in the third quarter.
The first score came late in the first half when Evan Smith connected with Evan Keegan for an 11-yard score. The Spartans took 12 plays to go 70 yards, chewing up a bunch of clock in the process.
Castleton took the lead on a 36-yard TD pass from Smith to Jackson Brand with 11:09 left in the third, but the Cadets rattled off 13 straight points from there.
Norwich took the lead on a 25-yard field goal by Zach Buchy, capping a four-play drive and Buchy added his second field goal of the third quarter with 26 seconds remaining, this one coming from 36 yards.
Jehric Hackney got in on the scoring act to extend the Cadets' lead on an 18-yard TD run that finished off a 13-play drive.
A fourth quarter 2-yard touchdown run by the Spartans' Lucas Morse wasn't enough to erase the deficit.
Castleton attempted an onside kick to get a final possession, but Norwich recovered at its own 45-yard line. Parady immediately broke off a 26-yard run to get into Spartan territory, and a few plays later Theall sealed the game with a 12-yard scramble on 4th-and-7.
Theal was 15-for-31 through the air, racking up 195 yards and the touchdown to Chase. Chase had a big day with 10 catches for 116 yards.
Norwich picked up a lot of yardage on the ground. Parady led the charge with 148 yards on 28 carries. Hackney had 91 yards on 15 carries. Both backs scored a touchdown.
For CU, Smith was 15-for-20 with 184 yards and two touchdowns. Saijon McIntosh was his favorite target with four catches. Simon Davis Jr. had 52 rushing yards.
Ethan Amburn led the Cadets defensively with 10 tackles. Castleton's Jacob Griggs led all tacklers with 12, while Kevin McDonough had 11.
Castleton (1-2) is back home on Saturday with a non-conference game against St. Lawrence. Norwich (1-2) hopes to build off the win, playing at Endicott College on Saturday.
