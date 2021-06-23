Paine Mountain

Members of the Paine Mountain girls track and field team show off their medals and trophy after winning the Division IV championship.

 Provided Photo

ROSTER

Jaylyn Davidson

Kalysta Baldwin

McKenna Knapp

Rebecca Dupere

Ellie Wawrzyniak

Molly Yacavoni

Erin McGinnis

Eden Morris

Tess Ayres

Zoe Ayres

Mikayla Holmberg

Greta Smith

Bella Martell

Emily Van Dyke

Heaven Anderson

Isabel Humbert

Cameryn Melendy

Faith Hoagland

Coach: Luke Foley

