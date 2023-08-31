Saturday’s 44th annual 5-kilometer road race at 9:30 a.m. will kick off Northfield’s Labor Day Weekend Festival.
There will also be a 5k power walk prior a 1-mile kids race at 10:45 a.m. The power walk is open to competitors ages 50-and-older, while children ages 5-11 can enter the kids race. Race-day registration for the 5k will be available from 8-9:15 a.m. at Depot Square in Northfield. Children can register for the 1-mile race until 10:30 a.m.
The races begin in front of the Northfield Savings Bank and mile markers will be posted along the course. A water station will be located at the midpoint of the 5K course. Strollers, headphones and dogs are not allowed in the races. Participants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver in order to compete.
The event is presented by Central Vermont Runners and the Vermont Senior Games Association. An awards ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. VSGA will award gold, silver and bronze medals to the top three male, female and non-binary finishers in each age group over 50 in the 5k run and the 5k power walk. Proceeds from the races support Central Vermont Runners’ youth running grants and the VSGA.
For the 5k race, CVR will award a prize to the fastest male, female and nonbinary finisher in each age group. For the 1-mile run, prizes will be awarded to the top three male, female and non-binary participants in each age group.
CROSS COUNTRY
Anchor Challenge on tap
The Norwich University men’s and women’s cross country programs will host the new Paine Mountain Trail Race as part of the 2023 Homecoming Weekend celebration on Sept. 22.
The 6-kilometer “Anchor Challenge” will include a team competition and youth trail races. The event serves as a fundraiser, with a portion of the proceeds designated for the Northfield Town Forest and the development of a new cross country course. Portions of the course on the Dog River Rugby pitch, as well as the trails on Paine Mountain on both the Norwich and Northfield Town Forest sides, were heavily damaged by flash flooding earlier this summer. Funds from the race will go toward current and future trail repair and management.
In-person registration will take place at Good Measure Pub & Brewery on Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. There will be gifts for the first 25 participants to pick up their bib. There will also be an option for race-day registration at the Shaw Outdoor Center from 3:30-4::45 p.m.
The race will start at 5:05 p.m., while youth races from 200- to 800-meters will kick off at 5:15 p.m. There will be an awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m., followed by a raffle drawing and a campfire post-race celebration.
The top three male and female finishers will receive awards in addition to age-group winners. Team categories include men, women and coed. There will separate divisions for Norwich military, clubs, sport teams and community members. Pre-race energy products will be available in addition to post-race food and beverages and goodie bags with Vermont and New England products.
The Norwich men’s and women’s cross country teams are gearing up for their first home meet since the Norwich Open during the 1999 season. The Cadets open the season Saturday at the Castleton Invitational.