Northfield Savings Bank

Labor Day Footrace

5-Kilometer Results

1 Seth Jackson 17:08
2 Ben Deflorio 17:50
3 Binney Mitchell 17:52
4 Kyle Fleury 18:23
5 Allen Mead 18:31
6 Paul Murphy 19:11
7 Matt Guild 19:27
8 Nick Persampieri 19:29
9 Megan Valentine 20:27
10 Shawn Gardner 20:44
11 Joel Thornton-Sherman 20:46
12 Ian Kramer 20:46
13 Richarda Ericson 20:51
14 Mckenna Knapp 20:56
15 Mack Gardner-Morse 20:58
16 Cory Beard 21:03
17 Steven Supan 21:05
18 Anne Treadwell 21:12
19 Sandra Dickin 21:21
20 Vincent Gucciardo 21:54
21 Copelen Bradley 21:59
22 Peter Luyckx 22:03
23 Jeff Savage 22:12
24 Ashley Piccirillo 22:14
25 Colin Snyder 22:21
26 Gordon Macfarland 22:30
27 Garrett Miller 22:33
28 Gustav Ihse 22:42
29 Tamara Haywood 22:46
30 Steve Robinson 23:01
31 Keith Boniface 23:04
33 Christopher Rossey 23:37
32 Jim Shea 23:39
34 Tara Cariano 23:51
35 Devyn Lafrance 23:50
36 Sue Hackney 23:56
37 Jerome Mcdougle 23:59
38 Carolyn Siccama 23:58
39 Andrew Wilson 24:04:00
40 Owen Motyba 24:17:00
41 Tom Mowatt 24:20:00
42 John Thornton-Sherman 24:18:00
43 Dan Sherman 24:23:00
44 Charles Windisch 24:33:00
45 Thomas Hogeboom 24:34:00
46 Donna Smyers 24:35:00
47 John Hackney 24:45
48 Ava Whitcomb 24:45
49 Stacy Pelletier 25:03
50 Gayle Berretta 25:23
51 Elijah Myer 25:36
52 Conner Lafrance 25:50
53 Michael Wieliczki 26:01
54 Cindy Hampton 26:00
55 Manuel Sainz 26:07
56 Ann Bushey 26:11
57 Maria Short 26:15
58 John Valentine 26:39
59 Angie Richardson 26:39
60 Patti Fischer 26:51
61 Darrel Lasell 27:06
62 Stephen Mcginnis 27:33
63 Karen Supan 27:52
64 Jim Graves 27:56
65 Sonny Cloward 27:59
66 Elizabeth Mccarthy 28:25
67 Jaime Gadwah 28:44
68 Liz Buchanan 28:54
69 Cindy Quackenbush 28:58
70 Dot Helling 29:08
71 Jessica Thornton-Sherman 29:20
72 Edward Dinnany 29:36
73 Merill Creagh 29:47
74 Bob Murphy 29:48
75 Heather Tomlins 29:49
76 Peter Terry 30:07
77 Laura Gould 30:29
78 Barry Gould 30:29
79 Rachel Wilson 30:39
80 Stefanie Kingzett 30:37
81 Christopher Delmas 30:47
82 Mike Shover 30:54
83 Sarah Capron 30:54
84 Celine Blais 31:27
85 Christian Dessureau 31:51
86 Shae Martin 32:02
87 Matt Casey 31:58
88 Carrlane Quackenbush 32:09
89 Greta Smith 32:42
90 Cara Cascadden 32:38
91 Bob Howe 32:51
92 Brian Nelson 33:12
93 Dan Paquette 33:26
94 Deirdre Donovan 33:49
95 Anna Greeley 33:39
97 Paul Gadbois 34:50
96 Matthew Gadbois 34:49
97 Richard Ferno 35:05
99 Peter Mitchell 35:22
100 Jen Lyon 36:31
101 Cheryl Lasell 37:14
102 Mary Stone 37:48
103 Cheryl Lafrance 37:59
104 Mallory Dutil 39:58
105 Kaylan Duncan 39:59
106 Peter Fernandez 41:51
107 Jean-Guy Poirier 41:59
108 Donna French 45:56
109 Casey Kevin 50:29
110 Kristin Greeley 50:54
111 Elise Casey 50:43
112 William Barrett 50:52
113 Lisa Brucken 52:39
114 Leslie Striebe 52:39
115 Timothy Thurber 57:58

