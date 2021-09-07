Northfield Savings Bank 5K Results Sep 7, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Meg Valentine races to victory during the Northfield Savings Bank Labor Day 5-kilometer Footrace. Photo by Jim Flint Seth Jackson races to victory during the Northfield Savings Bank Labor Day 5-kilometer Footrace. Photo by Jim Flint Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northfield Savings BankLabor Day Footrace5-Kilometer Results 1 Seth Jackson 17:082 Ben Deflorio 17:503 Binney Mitchell 17:524 Kyle Fleury 18:235 Allen Mead 18:316 Paul Murphy 19:117 Matt Guild 19:278 Nick Persampieri 19:299 Megan Valentine 20:2710 Shawn Gardner 20:4411 Joel Thornton-Sherman 20:4612 Ian Kramer 20:4613 Richarda Ericson 20:5114 Mckenna Knapp 20:5615 Mack Gardner-Morse 20:5816 Cory Beard 21:0317 Steven Supan 21:0518 Anne Treadwell 21:1219 Sandra Dickin 21:2120 Vincent Gucciardo 21:5421 Copelen Bradley 21:5922 Peter Luyckx 22:0323 Jeff Savage 22:1224 Ashley Piccirillo 22:1425 Colin Snyder 22:2126 Gordon Macfarland 22:3027 Garrett Miller 22:3328 Gustav Ihse 22:4229 Tamara Haywood 22:4630 Steve Robinson 23:0131 Keith Boniface 23:0433 Christopher Rossey 23:3732 Jim Shea 23:3934 Tara Cariano 23:5135 Devyn Lafrance 23:5036 Sue Hackney 23:5637 Jerome Mcdougle 23:5938 Carolyn Siccama 23:5839 Andrew Wilson 24:04:0040 Owen Motyba 24:17:0041 Tom Mowatt 24:20:0042 John Thornton-Sherman 24:18:0043 Dan Sherman 24:23:0044 Charles Windisch 24:33:0045 Thomas Hogeboom 24:34:0046 Donna Smyers 24:35:0047 John Hackney 24:4548 Ava Whitcomb 24:4549 Stacy Pelletier 25:0350 Gayle Berretta 25:2351 Elijah Myer 25:3652 Conner Lafrance 25:5053 Michael Wieliczki 26:0154 Cindy Hampton 26:0055 Manuel Sainz 26:0756 Ann Bushey 26:11 57 Maria Short 26:1558 John Valentine 26:3959 Angie Richardson 26:3960 Patti Fischer 26:5161 Darrel Lasell 27:0662 Stephen Mcginnis 27:3363 Karen Supan 27:5264 Jim Graves 27:5665 Sonny Cloward 27:5966 Elizabeth Mccarthy 28:2567 Jaime Gadwah 28:4468 Liz Buchanan 28:5469 Cindy Quackenbush 28:5870 Dot Helling 29:0871 Jessica Thornton-Sherman 29:2072 Edward Dinnany 29:3673 Merill Creagh 29:4774 Bob Murphy 29:4875 Heather Tomlins 29:4976 Peter Terry 30:0777 Laura Gould 30:2978 Barry Gould 30:2979 Rachel Wilson 30:3980 Stefanie Kingzett 30:3781 Christopher Delmas 30:4782 Mike Shover 30:5483 Sarah Capron 30:5484 Celine Blais 31:2785 Christian Dessureau 31:5186 Shae Martin 32:0287 Matt Casey 31:5888 Carrlane Quackenbush 32:0989 Greta Smith 32:4290 Cara Cascadden 32:3891 Bob Howe 32:5192 Brian Nelson 33:1293 Dan Paquette 33:2694 Deirdre Donovan 33:4995 Anna Greeley 33:3997 Paul Gadbois 34:5096 Matthew Gadbois 34:4997 Richard Ferno 35:0599 Peter Mitchell 35:22100 Jen Lyon 36:31101 Cheryl Lasell 37:14102 Mary Stone 37:48103 Cheryl Lafrance 37:59104 Mallory Dutil 39:58105 Kaylan Duncan 39:59106 Peter Fernandez 41:51107 Jean-Guy Poirier 41:59108 Donna French 45:56109 Casey Kevin 50:29110 Kristin Greeley 50:54111 Elise Casey 50:43112 William Barrett 50:52113 Lisa Brucken 52:39114 Leslie Striebe 52:39115 Timothy Thurber 57:58 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
