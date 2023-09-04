Northfield Labor Day Results
5K Run
1 Mike Giberti 31 M Waterbury 17:34 2 Paul Murphy 53 M Mendon 18:55 3 Binney Mitchell 54 M Burlington 19:11 4 Allen Mead 56 M Hinesburg 19:17 5 Barton Bechard 58 M Essex Jct. 19:39 6 Jess Marini 32 F Burlingtton 19:40 7 Luke Miller 28 M Montpelier 19:41 8 Peter Maurais 35 M Barre 19:43 9 Giampaol Bianco 44 M Rome 20:06 10 Matt Guild 59 M Bellows Falls 20:13 11 Kail Penningto 15 M Morrisville CT 20:34 12 Stephen Brown 39 M Montpelier 20:47 13 Isaiah Anderson 23 M Northfield 20:48 14 Addie Hedges 21 F Montpelier 21:10 15 Cory Beard 39 M Middlesex 21:12 16 Timothy Thurston 46 M Orlando FL 21:28 17 Samuel Smith 28 M South Burlington 21:31 18 Anne Treadwell 55 F Montpelier 22:00 19 Brian Letournea 43 M Essex Jct. 22:11 20 Terry Keim 63 M Williston 22:19 21 Peter Luyckx 52 M Montpelier 22:23 22 Myles Thornton-Sherman 21 M Waterford 22:32 23 Paul Bean 24 M Northfield 22:48 24 John Jenkinson 36 M Atkinson NH 22:51 25 McKenna Knapp 18 F Northfield 22:56 26 Tim Briglin 57 M Thetford 23:13 27 John Jenkinson 13 M Atkinson NH 23:20 28 Caitlin Jenkinson 38 F Atkinson NH 23:29 29 Ryan Hereth 38 M Northfield 23:43 30 Christop Rossey 42 M Northfield 23:46 31 Tim Noonan 67 M Montpelier 24:09 32 Megan Valentine 44 F Jericho 24:09 33 Isaac Colby 32 M South Burlington 24:22 34 Joseph Merrill 58 M Montpelier 24:31 35 Pete Thoenen 57 M Thetford 24:35 36 Christin Guggenber 29 F Waitsfield 24:39 37 Jerome McDougle 68 M Walpole NH 24:40 38 Simon Anguish 20 M Berlin 24:54 39 Charles Windisch 70 M Jericho 25:02 40 Matt Caldwell 35 M Northfield 25:06 41 Scarlett Brooks 13 F White River Jct. 25:20 42 Andrew Reynolds 44 M Granitev 25:27 43 Dot Martin 62 F Montpelier 25:32 44 Daniel Keeney 39 M Calais 25:50 45 Chris Butsch 44 M Moretown 25:51 46 Thomas Hogeboom 72 M Hardwick 25:52 47 Stephen Roberts 56 M Northfield 25:58 48 Ann Bushey 65 F Montpelier 26:06 49 Doreen Audette 50 F Northfield 26:12 50 Bob Kennedy 75 M Durham NH 26:33 51 George Ferron 11 M Montpelier 26:54 52 Rachael Wilson 16 F Graniteville 26:59 53 Mariela Swiech 15 F Northfield 27:10 54 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 27:10 55 Katie Humphrey 47 F Montpelier 27:14 56 Lillian McLean 13 F Wakefield MA 27:34 57 Cindy Hampton 60 F Hartland 27:35 58 Lisa Grace 59 F Hardwick 27:39 59 Tom Craigs 75 M Manchest 27:42 60 Obadiah Ritchey 41 M Northfield 27:47 61 Manuel Sainz 67 M Marshfie 27:57 62 Jamie Winters 43 M Moretown 28:05 63 Andrew Wilson 50 M W.Topsam 28:19 64 Elizabet McCarthy 70 F Hardwick 28:30 65 Jim Graves 58 M Williamstown 28:39 66 John Valentine 73 M Roxbury 29:06 67 Jessica Thornton-Sherman 53 F Waterford 29:08 68 Lawrence Nedzbala 72 M Nashua NH 29:14 69 Peter Mitchell 83 M Jericho 29:16 70 Rebekah Razzaq 38 F Montpelier 29:24 71 Bob Murphy 83 M Barre 29:29 72 Jaime Cotton 46 F Northfield 30:00 7 Merill Creagh 71 F Barre 30:01 74 Tyler Severy 49 M Tacoma WA 30:18 75 Jaime Gadwah 46 F Saint Johnsbury 30:26 76 Megan Hereth 37 F Northfield 30:41 77 Susan Sibley 40 F Barre 30:47 78 Deirdre Donovan 54 F Burlingtton 30:54 79 Shae Martin 33 M Northfield 31:09 80 Paul Winters 46 M East Montpelier 31:29 81 Juliette Brooks 11 F White River Jct. 31:3 82 Sophia Sargent 17 F Northfield 31:40 83 Josephin Swiech 13 F Northfield 31:46 84 Luna Whitney 16 F Northfield 31:47 85 Cassandr Madison 41 F Northfield 31:54 86 Gary Furlong 70 M Milton 31:57 87 James Rohr 62 M Barre 32:02 88 Jake Brown 59 M Montpelier 32:07 89 Lynnette Severy 52 F Tacoma WA 32:24 90 Milly Archer 66 F Montpelier 33:18 91 Matthew Miller 26 M Philadelphia PA 33:29 92 Casey Lim 28 F Philadelphia PA 33:30 93 Peter Terry 76 M Bradford 34:27 94 Bob Howe 76 M Barre 34:31 95 Kim Williams 68 F Flagler FL 34:49 96 Ellison Zajac 11 M Roxbury 34:58 97 Hannah Zajac 41 F Roxbury 35:04 98 Jane Burroughs 58 F East Montpelier 35:42 99 Anna Greeley 32 F Rumson NJ 35:47 100 Ruby Moyer 15 F Northfield 36:12 101 Keturah Maraska 49 F Northfield 37:41 102 Ellie Muniz 21 F Northfield 37:41 103 Emmot Severy 14 M Tacoma WA 37:43 104 Phyllis Arsenault 66 F Duxbury 37:52 105 Denise Ricker 57 F Montpelier 37:53 106 Dick Ferno 80 M Williamstown 37:53 107 Cheryl Lasell 63 F Williamstown 39:24 108 Peter Fernandez 69 M Northfield 40:13 109 Hannah Brown 34 F Montpelier 40:44 110 Luke Dustin 65 M Bellevil IL 42:53 111 John Wallner 36 M Northfield 46:21 112 Margaret Ferron 43 F Montpelier 49:01 113 Sylvie Terry 68 F Bradford 49:02 114 Mary Stone 43 F Northfield 50:58 115 Dana Stone 22 F Northfield 50:58 116 Stevie Balch 73 F Northfield 52:50 117 Dennis Bathory 74 M Northfield 52:52 118 William Masley 67 M Northfield 1:00:41 119 Gary Hall 70 M Northfield 1:00:45 120 Micah Wood 35 M Montpelier 1:01:15 121 Stace Fulwiler 41 F Montpelier 1:01:40 122 Richard Hart 32 M Northfield 1:02:44 123 Catrina Audet 38 F Northfield 1:02:50 124 Rebecca Dezan 31 F Brookfield 1:02:52 125 Matt Casey 36 M Fair Haven NJ 1:06:44 126 Elisabet Casey 35 F Fair Haven NJ 1:06:44 127 Keith Case 64 M Fair Haven NJ 1:07:03 128 Adam Ortiz 46 M Northfield 1:39:37
1 Mile Kids’ Race
1 Jackson Boright 10 M Palermo ME 6:20 2 Tuckerma Cotton 10 M Northfield 6:44 3 Calvin Brown 10 M Northfield 6:49 4 Irie Miller 8 F Montpelier 7:04 5 Julian Cotton 8 M Northfield 7:11 6 Wesley Moulton 7 M West Berlin 7:21 7 Jane Griffith 9 F Waterbury 7:24 8 Gael Drechsler 8 M Montpelier 7:28 9 Henry Keeney 7 M Calais 7:29 10 Jacob Jancaitis 6 M Barre 7:56 11 Jarratt Sibley 9 M Barre 7:57 12 Isla Fournier 8 F Northfield 8:10 13 Evan Schweikert 9 M East Montpelier 8:25 14 Anderson Morris 8 M Northfield 8:28 15 Claire McLean 9 F Wakefield MA 8:37 16 Sully Moulton 9 M West Berlin 8:41 17 Monty Dean 7 M Calais 8:46 18 Kaleb Razzaq 8 M Montpelier 8:46 19 Finn Madison 7 M Northfield 8:54 20 Connor Krevetski 8 M Northfield 8:55 21 Sutter Miles 6 M Northfield 8:56 22 Charlott Rutter 10 F Northfield 8:57 23 Conor Denis 9 M Concord MA 9:00 24 Alice Griffith 6 F Waterbury 9:01 25 Miles Beard 6 M Middlesex 9:05 26 Sophia Razzaq 6 F Montpelier 9:07 27 Wilder Enigh 7 M Worcester 9:36 28 Tigo Miller 9 M Montpelier 9:41 2 Isaiah Ritchey 8 M Northfield 9:43 30 Wes Miles 8 M Northfield 9:46 31 Sawyer Knowles 9 M Williamstown 9:48 32 Penelope Drechsler 6 F Montpelier 9:49 33 Milo Bechard 7 M Durham NC 10:10 34 Grace Winters 8 F Moretown 10:21 35 Amos Winters 7 M Moretown 10:25 36 Elliott Rutter 6 M Northfield 10:32 37 Oliver Byrne 8 M Northfield 11:01 38 Adalynn Hunt 5 F Williamstown 11:21 39 Maeve Loureiro 9 F Acton MA 11:26 40 Niko Madison 5 M Northfield 11:32 41 Minnie Bechard 7 F Durham NC 11:45 42 Aidan Loureiro 6 M Acton MA 12:49
POWER WALK