The annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game returns to the gridiron after a year’s absence with the state’s top senior football players meeting on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
The rosters for the annual all-star game were announced on Wednesday.
All 31 of the state’s high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters, that are subject to change prior to the game.
The North team will be coached by BFA-Farifax/Lamoille’s Craig Sleeman, who has led the Bullets to a 6-1 record heading into the Division III playoffs.
The South team will be coached by Fair Haven’s Jim Hill. In Hill’s first year as Slaters coach in 2019, he led Fair Haven to the Division II semifinals and has led a younger squad to three wins in 2021, earning a playoff spot.
The North roster: Nick Bidwell, Ryan Goodman, Brody Hamel, Kenny Salls, BFA Fairfax-Lamoille; Justin Brown, Cole Montague, Dakota Wry, BFA St. Albans; Taylen Bennett, Cam Benoit, Amari Fraser, Burlington-South Burlington; Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll, Haden Hilgerdt, Henry Kramer, Ryan Walker, Champlain Valley
Alex Rublee, Ben Knapp, Colchester; Sebastian Coppolla, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root, Ben Serrantanio, Essex; Trevor Lussier, Victor Richardy, Lyndon; Chaz Larivee and Colin Mathis, Milton
Harley Vorse, Missisquoi Valley; Adam Mansfield, Carmelo Miceli, Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham; Gabe Baron, Carson Holloway, Mount Mansfield; Garrett Heath, North Country Maxime Makuza, Kadin McConinck, Rice Memorial; Colton Perkins, Andrew Trottier, Spaulding; Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Karson Clark, Jacob Silver, St. Johnsbury; Henry Beling, Cameron Comstock, Charles Haynes, Union-32.
The South roster: Patrick Barbour, Harrison Gleim, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Jon Terry, Bellows Falls; Calvin Gould, Tyler McNary, Aaron Petrie, Brattleboro; Will Addington, David Keyes, Warren McIntyre, Burr and Burton
Josh Williams, Luke Williams, Fair Haven; Harry Gaudet, Brandon Potter, Tarin Prior, Jacob Seaver, Devon Sinclair, Colin Vielleux, Hartford; Nick Austin-Neil, Nikolai Luksch, Matt Kiernan, Sam Warren, Middlebury; Connor Lopiccolo of Mill River
Kaleb Carpenter, Hayden Gaudette, Andrew Gilbert, Austin Grogan, Danyal Khan, Mount Anthony; Brady Diaz, Dylan Stevens-Clark of Otter Valley; Greg Tilton, Oxbow; Colby Hutchins, Poultney
Jack Coughlin, Trey Davine, Ben Parker, Slade Postemski, Rutland; Sam Presch, Caleb Roby, Springfield; Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld, Ben Gilbert, Windsor; Robbie Macri, Corey White, Woodstock.
Kickoff for the 20th annual contest is at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time and available through the game’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vt.allstarfootballgame (click on eventbrite link). Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
The South won the last meeting in 2019, 40-7, at Dave Wolk Stadium, its first win since 2015. The North leads the all-time series 11-8.
The game will be live streamed with DVDs available for sale on https://www.cvtsport.net/ppv
