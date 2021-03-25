NEWPORT — The Fair Haven boys basketball team wasn’t giving up its Division II crown easily.
The No. 5 Slaters trailed No. 1 North Country by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter, but they battled back and kept things close until the last second. The Falcons held on for a 63-60 win in the D-II semifinals, avenging last year’s 63-43 semifinal loss to Fair Haven.
North Country outscored Fair Haven 19-8 in the third quarter. The Falcons’ Austin Giroux had eight points in the quarter. The reigning state golf champ led his team with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Corbin Brueck had 17 points and Cayde Micnack added 15 points in the victory.
North Country advances to its first state championship game in program history. The undefeated Falcons have a date with No. 2 Montpelier on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Barre Auditorium. The Solons fell to the Slaters in last winter’s D-II title game.
“North Country is well-coached and they play really solid defense,” Fair Haven assistant coach Luke Vadnais said.
The Falcons held an 11-point lead with two minutes remaining, but then the Slaters’ Kohlby Murray caught fire. Murray scored in transition to cut the Falcons’ lead to single digits. He buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six points. Following a pair of missed North Country free throws, he drained another 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three points.
But time was not on the Slaters’ side. North Country scored a bucket to go up by five points. A last-second basket by Brandon Eastman was not enough for the defending champs to advance.
Murray scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s never over until it’s over for our guys. They never quit,” Vadnais. “I feel for Kolhby and Zack (Ellis) that they won’t be able to go back to Barre to defend their title.”
Not much separated the teams in the first half. The Falcons jumped out to a 17-12 lead, but the Slaters went on a 5-0 run to knot the score. Zack Ellis had 11 points in the quarter, including two 3s. He finished with 17 points.
The teams traded baskets in the second quarter, with North Country leading by three as time ticked down. Sawyer Ramey used some nifty dribbling to create room to shoot and he nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game 32 entering halftime.
The Falcons had their best quarter out of the break, going on a 9-0 run following a Ramey free throw. The Slaters were down some size in that stretch after Eastman had a collision with Ramey that took him out for a period of time. Eastman recorded eight points for Fair Haven (8-3)
“We didn’t play at the speed the speed we usually do at times,” Vadnais said. “A lot of that comes down to how well North Country defended us.”
Sunday’s D-II title game between No. 1 North Country and No. 2 Montpelier will take place at 2 p.m. The long day at the Barre Aud will kick off at 11 a.m. with the D-II title tilt between No. 1 Rice and No. 3 South Burlington. The D-III game featuring No. 1 Green Mountain and No. 6 Williamstown is set for 5 p.m. The D-IV final between No. 5 Proctor and No. 7 West Rutland will begin at 8 p.m.
COLLEGE RUNNING
Crompton honored
BOSTON — University of Vermont cross-country running standout Andrew Crompton was selected to the 2021 Spring America East Men’s Cross Country All-Academic Team.
In the classroom, the former U-32 standout has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a microbiology major.
On the course, the sophomore helped the Catamounts earn a third-place finish for the second year in a row at the America East Championships. He took 33rd place with a time of 26 minutes, 9.11 seconds. He also earned a top-10 finish in the team’s home quad meet with Binghamton, Hartford and Albany on Feb. 21. He crossed the line in ninth place at 24:04.7.
The men’s team has landed at least one of its student-athletes on the America East All-Academic Team for the third straight season and sixth time in the last eight years.
