NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Vermont Mountaineers moved back to .500 for the season following a 6-2 loss to the North Adams SteeepleCats.
The SteepleCats have won three of five games against the Mountaineers during NECBL action this summer.
The Mountaineers were hot offensively in the first inning.Tommy Courtney bunted the first pitch of the game and reached base safely. He wound up scoring after North Adams committed multiple errors.
Vermont added another run in the third inning on a single by Courtney. Craig Larsen singled and scored on the Courtney base hit, extending the lead to 2-0.
The SteepleCats responded with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. The frame started with three straight batters reaching base. John Marti grounded into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Lucas Donlon to score. The next batter, Jeremy Lea, lined a one-run double into the outfield. A few minutes later, Charles Middleton ripped a two-run double to right field for a 4-2 cushion.
The SteepleCats added two more insurance runs on a two-run double by Lea in the fifth inning. The extra-base hit capped the scoring.
Winning pitcher Wilfrido Valenzuela threw the first five innings and allowed five hits. He struck out three batters and didn’t allow any walks. Nolan Moore and Justin Baeyens both contributed two innings of relief work for North Adams.
Vermont starter Enzo Stefanoni took the loss after going three innings on the mound. He gave up five hits, issued two walks and recorded one strikeout. Parker Scott, Brendan O’Donnell and Cole Roland also pitched for the Mountaineers.
The SteepleCats improve to 13-11-2, while the Mountaineers fall to 13-13. The Keene Swamp Bats (17-10) and the Upper Valley Nighthawks (17-12) are currently battling for the top spot in the Northern Division.
Every team will advance to the playoffs this year, with the first-place team from each division receiving a bye during the opening round. North Adams, the North Shore Navigators (13-11) and Vermont are in a close battle for the third spot in the standings. The Winnipesaukee Muskrats (10-17) and the Sanford Mainers (8-17) are fight for the No. 6 position.
The Mountaineers will host Sanford for a doubleheader Saturday. The teams will resume the previously suspended contest from July 7, with first pitch at 4:30 p.m. The Mountaineers will also play the regularly scheduled nine-inning game after the conclusion of Game 1.
Vermont pitchers Enzo Stefanoni, Cole Roland and Alex Bryant will join fellow Mountaineers Matt Oldham and Keagan Calero on the roster for Sunday’s NECBL All-Star Game. U-32 graduate Quintin Pelzel was selected to be the play-by-play announcer along with Newport’s Zach Letson. The Newport Gulls will host the festivities at Cardines Field, with the Home Run Derby set to begin at 3 p.m. The All-Star contest will start at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.