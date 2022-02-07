UVM CARNIVAL/SUPERTOUR

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

CRAFTSBURY, VT

WOMEN'S 10K CLASSIC

1. Katharine Ogden 30:59.8
2. Alayna Sonnesyn 31:26.4
3. Rosie Frankowski 31:26.6
4. Becca Rorabaugh 31:29.1
5. Jasmine Drolet 31:34.2
6. Alexandra Lawson 31:42
7. Anna Bizyukova 32:09.3
7. Mariah Bredal 32:09.3
9. Ava Thurston 32:18.3
10. Erin Bianco 32:31.5
11. Annika Landis 32:44.5
12. Margie Freed 32:45.1
13. Hannah Rudd 32:48.9
14. Sonjaa Schmidt 32:53
15. Erika Flowers 32:58.5
16. Evelina Sutro 32:58.5
17. Annie McColgan 33:08.6
18. Callie Young 33:11.1
19. Phoebe Sweet 33:11.9
20. Emma Strack 33:12.3
21. Katya Semeniux 33:17.2
22. Katie Feldman 33:17.3
23. Lauren Jortberg 33:19.7
24. Michaela Keller-Miller 33:19.8
25. Waverly Gebhardt 33:22.8
26. Kate Oldham 33:23.6
27. Mara McCollor 33:25.1
28. Renae Anderson 33:30.3
29. Jasmine Lyons 33:32.4
30. Rena Schwartz 33:33.3
31. Sarah Goble 33:39.3
32. Emma Reeder 33:41.2
33. Garvie Tobin 33:44.7
34. Elizabeth Tuttle 33:47.6
35. Tatum Witter 34:40.7
36. Anna French 34:01.4
37. Maeve Macleod 34:14.4
38. Avery Ellis 34:15
39. Rose Clayton 34:17.9
40. Julie Ensrud 34:18
41. Margaret Gellert 34:18.7
42. Jenny Pedersen 34:21.3
43. Zoe Williams 34:27.9
44. Gretta Scholz 34:29.4
45. Sophia Gorman 34:31.8
46. Amelia Wells 34:40
47. Charlotte Ogden 34:40.9
48. Olivia Skillings 34:41.4
49. Jenae Rasmussen 34:43.6
50. Lisa Nystedt 34:45.9
51. Morgan Richter 34:50.8
52. Emmanuelle Martin 34:51.3
53. Elie-Anne Tremblay 34:53
54. Catherine Stow 34:53.3
55. Tove Halvorsen 34:53.6
56. Alexandra Luxmoore 34:54.6
57. Gina Cinelli 34:55
58. Evelyn Walton 34:57.7
59. Lucinda Anderson 34:58
60. Alice House 35:03
61. Jill Stephen 35:05.9
62. Agnes Macy 35:08.9
63. Ingrid Thyr 35:11.2
64. Stephanie Nicols 35:11.7
65. Olivia Cuneo 35:15
66. Greta Laesch 35:19.1
67. Elizabeth Smith 35:21
68. Elsa Granholm 35:22.4
69. Molly Blakslee 35:25
70. Quincy Massey-Bierman 35:30.8
71. Lillian Bates 35:31.4
72. Anna Lehmann 35:33.4
73. Georgianna Fischer 35:35.3
74. Ursula Volz 35:35.4
75. Sadie Demars 35:41.5
76. Katherine Mason 35:42.4
77. Lea Skerrett 35:43.3
78. Magalie Daoust 35:47.8
79. Amanda Vansant 35:52.7
80. Emma Page 35:52.9
81. Sophie Tremblay 35:59.8
82. Quincy Donley 36:02.9
83. Lea Stabeak Wenaas 36:03.5
84. Virginia Cobb 36:05.2
85. Ingrid Norton 36:08.1
86. Eva McDonough 36:17.8
87. Grace Castonguay 36:20.6
88. Hattie Barker 36:20.8
89. Lili Baer 36:23
90. Etta Leugers 36:24.3
91. Laura Appleby 36:24.6
92. Annabel Hagen 36:26.8
93. Hadassah Lurbur 36:28.2
94. Ingrid Miller 36:30
95. Emma Charles 36:32.3
96. Katy Jane Hardenbergh 36:38.4
97. Elsa Bolinger 36:41.4
98. Isabelle Serrano 36:47.1
99. Kennedy Lange 36:51.2
100. Charlotte Brown 36:54.7
100. Nina Chosy 36:54.7
102. Maggie McGee 36:57.6
103. Clara Lake 37:00.9
104. Hannah Chipman 37:01
105. Jaden Phillips 37:01.7
106. Liza Bell 37:02.3
107. Isabel Seay 37:04.1
108. Camille Bolduc 37:05.7
109. Grace Mattern 37:09.5
110. Jordan Schuster 37:12.1
111. Emma Crum 37:12.3
112. Marika Massey-Bierman 37:15.4
113. Julia Oliver 37:18.4
114. Claire Wagner 37:18.8
115. Madeline Kitch 37:25.3
116. Lilli Thomas 37:26.2
117. Isabella Synnestvedt 37:32.5
118. Frances Trafton 37:34.3
119. Rebecca Cunningham 37:37.3
120. Roasalie Brown 37:37.7
121. Mia Vinding 37:46.6
122. Sage Freeeman 37:46.9
123. Mirra Payson 37:53.6
124. Catherine Anzellotti 37:54.8
125. Lilian Brunelle 37:57.3
126. Francesca Kitch 38:10.3
127. Maddie Hooker 38:11.3
128. Elizabeth Graziani 38:14
129. Tali Wong 38:14.9
130. Eleonora Olsmats 38:23.1
131. Samantha Nolan 38:27.1
132. Phoebe Hussey 38:32.3
133. Emelia Jordan 38:36.3
134. Wren Hybertson 38:41
135. Liv Myers 38:48.8
136. Britt Halvorsen 39:04.4
137. Maria Anderson 39:10.5
138. Marlia Richer 39:12.6
139. Izzy Quam 39:23.5
140. Meg Voisin 39:38.4
141. Sloan Phillips 39:40.8
142. Mackenzie Greenberg 39:42.4
143. Elise Creagan 39:49.8
144. Ava Rothe 39:51.9
145. Victoria Bassette 39:52.8
146. Brynne Robbins 39:57.2
147. Anne Rightmire 39:59.2
148. Lily Sabol 40:05.2
149. Katherine Culliton 40:09.2
150. Rachel Smith 40:11.1
151. Emily Appleby 40:21.9
152. Caroline Tarmy 40:24.4
153. Carli Krebs 40:51.6
154. Kira Gilbert 40:55.5
155. Ayla Bodach-Turner 40:57.3
156. Anna Bentley 41:00.4
157. Lydia Hodgeman 41:12
158. Leska Whitmarsh 41:17.2
159. Maeve Fairfax 41:21.6
160. Bridget Reusch 41:27.3
161. Britta Arvold 41:30.3
162. Snow Lindemuth 41:40.8
163. Moriah Reusch 41:50
164. Alex Collins 41:50.4
165. Bella Wissler 41:57.6
166. Zoe Chinn 42:02.3
167. Rachel Pelletier 42:19.8
168. Francisca Feist 42:37
169. Hannah Bennett 42:50.6
170. Meg MacLaury 42:56.4
171. Hollin Keyser-Parker 43:01.6
172. Cecelia Schmelzle 43:03.5
173. Grace Erholtz 43:08.4
174. Claire Pippin 43:14.9
175. Eva Calcutt 43:45.5
176. Clara Locke 43:44.6
177. Maya Barnett 43:45.1
178. Lillie Salgado 43:54.2
179. Paige Fieldhouse 43:54.4
180. Celeste DiLeo 44:24
181. Finn Gleeson 44:26.6
182. Clara Roth 44:58.2
183. Kylin Frenkiewich 45:12.5
184. Elsie Hildreth 46:18
185. Ayla Frenkieiwch 48:14.4
186. Allison Gill 49:24.4
187. Hannah Watkis 54:04.1

MEN'S 10K CLASSIC

1. Adam Martin 26:56.9
2. Zak Ketterson 27:09.3
3. Johnny Hagenbuch 27:21.3
4. Finn O'Connell 27:26.4
5. Karl Schulz 27:35
6. Peter Holmes 27:48.2
7. Braden Becker 27:54.8
8. Logan Diekmann 27:56.8
9. Scott Hill 28:00.5
10. Akeo Maifeld-Carucci 28:03.1
11. Finn Sweet 28:08.5
12. Peter Wolter 28:10.2
13. Sam Wood 28:10.6
14. Gregory Burt 28:13.9
15. Reid Goble 28:14.5
16. Graham Houtsma 28:16
17. Bill Harmeyer 28:17.9
18. Etienne Hebert 28:18.8
19. Benjamin Lustgarten 28:19.2
20. Jacob Nystedt 28:21.1
21. Thomas O'Harra 28:33.2
22. Michael Murdoch 28:45.2
23. Forrest Mahlen 28:47.4
24. Wally Magill 28:48.9
25. Elliot Ketchel 28:54
26. Nicolas Beaulieu 28:55.2
27. Matias Oevrum 28:99.2
28. Scott Schultz 28:59.7
29. Sam Hodges 29:04
30. Luke Allan 29:05.3
31. James Kitch 29:07.5
32. Aidan Burt 29:07.8
33. Jack Lange 29:09.9
34. Garrett Siver 29:10
35. Guillaume Pelchat 29:10.2
36. Cameron Wolfe 29:21.5
37. Keelan Durham 29:26.9
38. William Kerker 29:28.5
39. Asa Chalmers 29:31.5
40. Logan Moore 29:38.9
41. Finegan Bailey 29:39.9
42. Cal Schrupp 29:45.1
43. Wilson Moore 29:45.9
44. Everett Sapp 29:47.7
45. Carson Williams 29:51.2
46. Zachary Ennis 29:57
47. Quinn O'Shea 29:59.7
48. Seth Wyatt 29:59.8
49. Oliver Snow 30:01.4
50. Jack Young 30:02.5
51. Torsten Brinkema 30:04.4
52. Bjorn Westervelt 30:06
53. Matias Boudreau-Golfman 30:08.1
54. Joshua Valentine 30:12.1
55. Erikson Moore 30:13.1
56. Roger Anderson 30:13.5
57. Finn Redman 30:13.6
58. Eamon Wilson 30:13.8
59. Cooper Hartmann 30:14.3
60. Zander Martin 30:15.5
61. Brian Beyerbach 30:16.2
62. Cooper Anderson 30:20.3
63. Francis Izquierdo-Bernier 30:20.6
64. Anders Hanson 30:23.4
65. Quinn Wilson 30:26.2
66. Samuel Delamere 30:27
67. Andy Rightmire 30:31.5
68. William Nemeth 30:32.3
69. Adam Heale 30:32.8
70. Gregory Baxter 30:34.2
71. Henry Raff 30:34.6
72. Jack Christner 30:35.1
73. Victor Sparks 30:41.2
73. Nate Livingood 30:41.5
75. Phineas Fischer 30:41.7
76. Nathan Maybach 30:41.9
77. Henry Mcgrew 30:42.5
78. Alexander Nemeth 30:44.8
79. Charles Martell 30:45.5
80. James Eysenbach 30:45.7
81. Kendyn Mashinter 30:45.8
82. Tzevi Schwartz 30:46.4
83. Xavier Lefebvre 30:47.7
84. Aiden Casey 30:48.5
85. Jacob Jampel 30:48.9
86. Franklin Reilly 30:49.2
87. Adam Carlisle 30:51.2
88. Henry Johnstone 30:51.4
88. Hans Peter Pessl 30:51.4
88. Henry Johnston 30:51.4
91. Eli Grossman 30:53.9
92. Max Mahaffy 30:54.1
93. Benjamin Croteau 30:57.8
94. Andrew Meyer 30:59
95. William Riley 30:59.6
96. Luc Golin 31:03.3
97. Mads Groeholdt 31:01.4
98. Kieran Han 31:04.5
99. Zachary Nemeth 31:05.7
100. Caden Cote 31:05.9
101. Luke Rizio 31:06
102. Everrett Olson 31:07.1
103. Linden Niedeck 31:09.5
104. Sam Gallaudet 31:12
105. Janne Koch 31:12.1
105. Wyatt Teaford 31:12.1
107. Noah Eckstein 31:12.8
108. Austin Beard 31:14.9
109. David King 31:16.8
110. Elis McIntosh 31:17.6
110. Declan Hutchinson 31:17.6
112. James Schneider 31:18.8
113. William McInroy 31:19.8
114. Chris Burnham 31:20.3
115. Aidan McGaugh 31:23.4
116. Silas Brown 31:24.6
117. Devon Pegrum 31:26
118. Julian Schmitt 31:30.8
119. Marcus Wentworth 31:31.6
120. Cole Johnson 31:32.5
121. Jules Saint-Jean 31:34.5
122. Alexandre Cormier 31:38
123. Simon Zink 31:38.3
124. Nathan Doughty 31:40.3
125. David Shycon 31:41
126. Gaelan Boyle-Wight 31:41.6
127. Joey Rouhana 31:44
128. Ayden Nichol 31:44.6
129. Nathaniel Badger 31:46.7
130. Julien Audet-Welke 31:47
131. Mitchell Townsend 31:48
132. Aiden Bondaz 31:49.2
133. Luke Bartol 31:56.2
134. Carl Kellogg 32:00
135. Aidan Raynor 32:01
136. Eli Shifrin 32:01.3
137. Miguel Sanclemente 32:02.6
138. Rye MacCurtain 32:04.4
139. Taiga Moore 32:05.3
140. Oliver Delplace 32:05.9
141. Cormac Leahy 32:07
142. Geo Debrosse 32:07.6
143. Sawyer Weale 32:08.1
144. Eli Gore 32:08.6
145. Jakin Miller 32:09.1
146. Gunnar Caldwell 32:11.9
147. Jax Lubkowitz 32:14.4
148. Samuel Jones 32:14.5
149. Chip Freeman 32:20
150. Raphael Guerout 32:22.8
151. Kai Richter 32:23.5
152. Simon Phipps 32:27.7
153. Alexandre Bourque 32:27.9
154. Sam Murray 32:32.6
155. Anders Sonnesyn 32:35.3
156. Ian Hardenbergh 32:38
157. Nico Hochanadel 32:38.5
158. Leo Circosta 32:39.4
158. Samuel Clark 32:39.4
160. Trevor Aitken 32:39.6
161. Lucas Jenkin 32:42
162. Lucas Palcsik 32:42.3
162. Noah Taracena 32:42.3
164. Spencer May 32:44
165. George Gowdy 32:46.2
165. Andrew Scanio 32:46.2
167. Taschi Klaschka 32:46.5
168. Lucas Daly 32:48.4
169. Leif Harvey 32:48.6
170. Ben Rundle 32:50.2
171. Charles Krebs 32:50.7
172. Benjamin Condit 33:01.3
173. Mark Johnson 33:01.5
174. Clinton Macy 33:03.4
175. Jack Hulsey 33:05.4
176. Justin Levesque 33:06.5
177. Nathan Savage 33:07.8
178. Riley Thurber 33:22.8
179. Samuel Heyliger 33:24
180. Finn Payne 33:24.9
181. Peter McKenna 33:28.3
182. Micahel Haligan 33:29.1
183. Ian Brenner 33:30.7
184. Sam Weber 33:35
185. Phillip Matthews 33:37.8
186. Harrison Bigos-Lowe 33:39.2
187. Zachary Ross 33:39.7
188. Caleb Zuckerman 33:42
189. John Cunningham 33:48
190. Michael Pelletier 33:59.1
191. Will Meehan 33:59.2
192. Ryan Gray 34:00
193. Daniel Mladek 34:11
194. Gordon Fagan 34:17
195. Kai Frantz 34:21.8
196. Kai Donnelly 34:22.9
197. Sam Shipman 34:24.2
198. Grabriel Lloyd 24:28.2
199. Felix Taracena 24:28.6
200. Seth Carl 34:34.1
201. Maxwell Olmstead 34:41.2
202. Omar Armbruster 35:09.9
202. Brady Geisler 35:09.9
204. John Bieszczad 35:13.9
205. Jack Crum 35:22.9
206. Zane Sylvester 35:28.2
207. Eliot Schneider 35:29.9
208. Owen Keal 35:36.4
209. Elias Baer 36:10.6
210. Ethan Butler 36:38
211. Benjamin Tetu 36:39.4
212. Bryce Lublin 37:05
213. Robert Bradlee 37:33.7
214. Isaac Seeker 38:03.5
215. Ben Froling 38:24.9
216. Charlie Dobson 39:10.1
217. Ryan Callaghan 39:36.4
218. Gregory Chung 39:50.5
219. TIm Bernard 41:04.8

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.