NORDIC SKI RESULTS

Nordic skier Katharine Ogden stands in front of the trails at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center following a three-day Supertour event. The Landgrove skier placed first in both the freestyle sprint and the 10-kilometer classic events.
Photo by James Biggam
Nordic skier Adam Martin stands near the Craftsbury Outdoor Center trails last year. Martin placed first out of 219 finishers during Saturday's 10-kilometer Supertour classic race.
