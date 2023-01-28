NORDIC SKI

CLASSIC MEET

At Montpelier Golf Club

Jan. 28, 2023

BOYS RESULTS

1 Sage Grossi MHS 15:10.0
2 Steven Supan MHS 16:43.6
3 Ben Wetherell MHS 17:12.1
4 Luke Murphy MHS 18:06.8
5 Ezra Merrill-Triplett MHS 18:21.4
6 Jay Borland MHS 18:42.2
7 Taggart Schader U-32 18:53.1
8 Tennessee Lamb U-32 19:40.3
9 Gavin Jolly PA 19:54.6
10 Asa Rosenberg MHS 20:09.9
11 Cavan Farrell U-32 20:17.1
12 Tyler Bacon MHS 20:22.9
13 Magnus Hayden PA 21:00.2
14 Ben Warfield U-32 22:28.6
15 Eric Grover PA 23:11.7
16 Tristin Willia PA 24:17.0
17 Otis Loga U-32 39:00.3

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Sara McGill MHS 18:38.7
2 Amy Felice U-32 19:57.5
3 Jane Miller Arsenault U-32 20:01.2
4 Anja Rand MHS 20:13.1
5 Clare Pritchard MHS 20:51.1
6 Norah Wilcox U-32 21:19.4
7 Avery Knauss U-32 21:26.9
8 Lucy Nigro PA 22:47.4
9 Isobel Kroger U-32 23:27.9
10 Mia Smith PA 30:13.0
11 Phoenix Masten PA 30:15.0

MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULTS

1 Asa Lloyd MSMS 14:08.6
2 Ellie Reed U-32 15:52.3
3 Adele Pritchard MSMS 16:00.1
4 Calvin Winters U-32 16:30.0
5 Anna Newara MSMS 16:46.2
6 Anna Wetherell MSMS 16:59.3
7 Lucas Fowler U-32 17:43.0
8 Benicio Hawkes U-32 17:59.5
9 Elena Noyes U-32 18:39.1
10 Oliver Miller U-32 19:02.5
11 Greta Sargent MSMS 19:10.7
12 Solenne Marineau MSMS 19:40.0
13 Elsie Koger U-32 20:37.8
14 Lila McLernon MSMS 21:21.0
15 Abe Rosenberg MSMS 21:25.0
16 Salvador Doyle MSMS 21:34.3
17 Will Duggan MSMS 21:37.8
18 Teddy Fournier MSMS 23:04.6
19 Es Beaudry MSMS 23:25.6
20 Kate Newara MSMS 23:42.9
21 Astrid Kim MSMS 23:45.6
22 Rocco Nicolet MSMS 23:52.3
23 Leela McCann U-32 24:14.1
24 Ryan Bright MSMS 25:09.7
25 Nico Plummer-Tripp MSMS 25:09.9
26 Ben Rock MSMS 26:13.7
27 Owen Smart MSMS 26:19.9
28 Micah Jacobson MSMS 30:11.6
29 Erik Mohlman MSMS 32:15.0
30 Eliza Jayn Huckabay MSMS 32:41.2

