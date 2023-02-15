NORDIC SKIING EASTERN

HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP

QUALIFIER RESULTS

BOYS COMBINED TIMES

Place, Name, School, Classic, Skate, Overall

1. Parke Chapin GMVS 9:19.3 8:40.3 17:59.6 2. Anders Linseisen Mansfield Nordic 9:31.4 8:47.5 18:18.9 3. Sage Grossi Montpelier 9:43.9 8:40.7 18:24.6 4. James Undrwod Woodstock 9:37.6 8:48.7 18:36.3 5. Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 9:39.8 8:48.1 18:27.9 6. Joseph Graziadei GMVS 9:41.1 8:50.5 18:31.6 7. Nico Hochadadel Burlington 9:46.8 8:45.6 18:32.4 8. David Shycon Stratton 9:47.5 8:56 18:43.5 9. Finn Payne Mt. Anthony 9:48.3 8:58.8 18:47.1 10. Leo Circosta Hazen 9:54.9 8:52.9 18:47.8 11. Eliot Schneider Middlebury 9:45.7 9:07.4 18:53.1 12. Baxter Harrington Middlebury 10:03.9 8:52.6 18:56.5 13. Geo Debrosse CVU 9:39.8 9:26.4 19:06.2 14. Peter McKenna Mt. Anthony 10:00.3 9:08.5 19:08.8 15. Niko Cuneo CVU 10:00 9:11.8 19:11.8 15. Quinn Uva Woodstock 10:02.8 9:09 19:11.8 17. Riley Thurber Mt. Anthony 10:00.2 9:17.1 19:17.3 18. Lorenzo Atocha Mt. Abraham 10:08.5 9:09.7 19:18.2 19. Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 10:07.2 9:13.2 19:20.4 20. Matias Citarella Middlebury 10:12 9:15.3 19:27.3 21. Kai Donnelly Burlington 10:11.5 9:16.1 19:27.6 22. Jonah Gorman Mt. Mansfield 10:15.6 9:16.8 19:32.4 23. Justin Levesque Stratton 10:24.1 9:12.4 19:36.5 24. Charles Krebs St. Johnsbury 10:23.5 9:15 19:38.5 25. Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 10:20.5 9:22.3 19:42.8 26. Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 10:37.1 9:10.7 19:47.8 27. Silas Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 10:00.2 9:47.9 19:48.1 28. Luke Ebisawa Stratton 10:27.3 9:23.8 19:51.1 29. Owen Deale CVU 10:47.2 9:04.7 19:51.9 30. Ivan Ivanov Stratton 10:36.4 9:25.7 20:02.1 31. Matthew McIntosh GMVS 10:33.5 9:33.5 20:07 32. Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 10:27.3 9:46.2 20:13.5 33. Anders Johnson CVU 10:37.2 9:43.5 20:20.7 34. Jack Crum CVU 10:49.5 9:35.9 20:25.4 35. Steven Supan Montpelier 10:58.6 9:28.7 20:27.3 36. Timothy Craddock Stratton 10:48.6 9:45.3 20:33.9 37. Indy Metcalf Harwood 10:52.5 9:44.3 20:36.8 38. Benjamin Wetherell Montpelier 10:51.6 9:47.4 20:39 39. Luke DeBitetto Stratton 10:54.6 9:45.7 20:40.3 40. Collin Bevin Mt. Anthony 10:47.9 9:56 20:43.9 41. Alan Moody Craftsbury 11:05.1 9:41 20:46.1 42. Anders Erickson CVU 11:02.1 9:48.5 20:50.6 43. Trey Bosworth Middlebury 10:49 10:05.6 20:54.6 44. Thomas Garavelli CVU 10:57.9 10:04.5 21:01.4 45. Lincoln Miller White River 10:53.6 10:11.4 21:05 46. Ryan Thatcher BFA-Fairfax 11:00.8 10:06 21:06.8 47. Joseph Sluka Woodstock 11:07.5 10:03.9 21:11.4 48. Haakon Olsen Middlebury 11:13.5 9:59.3 21:12.8 49. Patterson Frazier CVU 11:28.6 9:49.5 21:18.1 50. Cyrus Hansen U-32 11:06.5 10:14.5 21:21 51. Aaron Carroll Mt. Mansfield 11:17.7 10:11.1 21:28.8 52. Sam Brondyke Montpelier 22:24.1 10:06.9 21:31 53. Henry Morrison Mt. Anthony 11:17.7 10:15.9 21:33.6 54. Wilder Brown U-32 11:05.6 10:28.4 21:34 55. Aaron Carr Perlow Middlebury 11:08.8 10:25.8 21:34.6 56. Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 11:18.3 20:16.4 21:34.7 57. William Wallace CVU 11:29.1 10:08.8 21:37.9 58. David Lafontaine Mt. Anthony 11:04.5 10:39.7 21:44.2 59. Gabrielle Jeppesen-Belleci Brattleboro 11:24.6 10:19.8 21:44.4 60. Luke Murphy Montpelier 11:27.6 10:17.4 21:45 21:45 61. Kalob Still BFA-Fairfax 11:18.8 10:27.2 21:46 62. Will Schaefer South Burlington 11:24.3 10:21.9 21:46.2 63. Chase Gauthier Mt. Anthony 11:10.6 10:37.5 21:48.1 64. Max Demaine Lake Region 11:35.2 10:19.4 21:54.6 65. Zander Waskuch Peoples 11:31.9 10:24.6 21:56.5 66. Nico Conathan-Leach Brattleboro 11:58.4. 10:00.6 21:59 67. Silas Hunt Craftsbury 11:44.8 10:15.6 22:00.4 68. Graham Farrington Woodstock 11:27 10:43.7 22:10.7 69. Luke Buehler CVU 11:30.6 10:41.4 22:12 70. Baker Nelson Middlebury 11:30.6 10:48.2 71. Willow Sharma Brattleboro 11:44.7 10:40 22:24.7 71. Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 11:48.4 10:36.3 22:24.7 73. Matthew Berg Middlebury 11:35 10:50.3 22:25.3 74. Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 11:35.2 10:52.8 22:28 75. Wyatt Malloy U-32 12:13.5 10:34.5 22:47.9 76. Raeghan Moore GMVS 11:54.5 10:53.5 22:48 77. Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 12:25.6 10:37.7 23:03.3 78. Zed McNaughton Woodstock 12:07.9 11:00.5 23:08.4 79. Duncan Dubief Essex 12:29.9 10:38.6 23:08.5 80. Tennessee Lamb U-32 11:37.9 11:34.4 23:12.3 81. Oliver Herrick Brattleboro 12:43.6 10:40.1 23:23.7 82. Taggart Schrader U-32 12:31.1 10:58.1 23:29.2 83. Charles Garavelli CVU 12:14.9 11:15.3 23:30.2 84. Acer Verson Northampton 12:03.9 11:26.7 23:30.6 85. Asa Lloyd Main St. 12:24.7 11:11.4 23:36.1 86. Eli McEnaney Mt. Anthony 12:18.2 11:30.2 23:48.4 87. Isaac Lenzini St. Johnsbury 12:16.3 11:40.2 23:56.5 88. Sylvan Franklin Burlilngton 12:30.4 11:30.9 24:01.3 89. Bjorn Peterson Burlington 12:53.7 11:10.1 24:03.8 90. Gavin Jolly Peoples 12:58.4 11:16.1 24:14.5 91. Nate Mitchell Burlington 12:59.1 11:16.7 24:15.8 92. Amos Lilly Burlington 13:17.9 11:08.3 24:26.2 93. Jack Levine Stowe 12:45.6 11:42.1 24:27.7 94. Eben Wagner Brattleboro 12:37.7 11:51.8 24:29.5 95. Kagan Whiteman BFA-Fairfax 12:24 12:09.1 24:33.1 96. Nolan Moriarty CVU 12:48.8 11:58.6 24:47.4 97. Tristan Metruk BFA-Fairfax 13:09.1 11:49.1 24:58.2 98. Magnus Hayden Peoples 13:32.9 11:28.6 25:01.5 99. Duncan Shaver Burlington 13:27.5 11:44.1 25:11.6 100. Gage Magnuson BFA-Fairfax 12:52.7 12:19.6 25:12.3 101. Thomas Kehler Hazen 13:39.2 11:43.4 25:22.6 102. Gabriel Mitchell Burlington 13:20.3 12:19.4 25:39.7 103. Teddy Colling BFA-Fairfax 13:00.9 12:54.1 25:55 104. Enzo Napolitano Burlington 13:50.6 12:10.5 26:01.1 105. Cavan Farrell U-32 13:29.6 12:59.8 26:29.4 106. Angus O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 13:50 12:46.1 26:36.1 107. Elijah Hazen BFA-Fairfax 13:42.9 13:46 27:28.9 108. Samuel Martin Independent 15:20.6 12:199 27:40.7 109. Renny Schaefer Tuttle 13:59.5 13:41.4 27:40.9

GIRLS COMBINED TIMES

1. Virginia Cobb Independent 11:04.1 9:45.9 20:50 2. Beth McIntosh Middlebury 11:10.1 9:46.9 20:57 3. Amelia Circosta Hazen 11:11.6 9:57.8 21:09.4 4. Ava Schneider Middlebury 11:14.7 10:03.1 21:17.8 5. Greta Kilburn Burlington 11:27 9:51.4 21:18.4 6. Mary Harrington Middlebury 11:36.4 9:57.4 21:33.8 7. Claire Serrano U-32 11:18.5 10:17.2 21:35.7 8. Gillian Fairfax Burlington 11:31.4 10:21.4 21:52.8 9. Julia Thurston Harwood 11:36.6 10:16.9 21:53.5 10. Elizabeth Graziani GMVS 11:41.5 10:18.9 20:00.4 11. Ruth Krebs St. Johnsbury 11:38.7 10:27.7 22:06.4 12. Elsa Sanborn Burlington 11:55.1 10:12.2 22:07.3 13. Rosalie Brown Burlington 11:46.3 10:26.6 22:11.9 14. Margaret Moisin Montpelier 11:51.9 10:26.3 22:18.2 15. Tanis White Mt. Anthony 11:48.9 10:47.5 22:36.4 16. Anika Leahy Craftsbury 12:00.1 10:41.9 22:42 17. Caroline Tarmy Stratton 12:01.8 10:48.2 22:50 18. Ava Whitney Brattleboro 12:17.3 11:06.3 23:23.6 19. Tillie Lange Miller’s Run 12:22.1 11:04.7 23:26.8 20. Paige Fieldhouse GMVS 12:35.3 10:53.4 23:28.7 21. Sadie Bell Putney 12:19.8 11:11.1 23:30.9 22. Sara McGill Montpelier 12:40.6 10:53.4 23:34 23. Corinna Hobbs CVU 12:18.1 11:17.7 23:35.8 24. Lia Robinson Middlebury 12:21.9 11:14.1 23:36 25. Zola Bruner Stratton 12:24.5 11:12 23:36.5 26. Eden White Mt. Anthony 12:17.8 11:19.7 23:37.5 27. Elise Creagan Stratton 12:26 11:21.2 23:47.2 28. Isabel Linton Independent 12:54.1 11:06.5 24:00.6 29. Paige Poirier South Burlington 12:42.3 11:22.3 24:04.6 30. Anja Rand Montpelier 12:53.7 11:16 24:09.7 31. Aurora Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 12:28 11:44.6 24:12.6 32. Estella Laird CVU 12:58.8 11:19 24:17.8 33. Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 12:44.2 11:40 24:42.2 34. Amy Felice U-32 13:02.2 11:33.1 24:35.3 35. Katherine Normandeau Brattleboro 13:10.8 11:25.2 24:36 36. Olivia Serrano U-32 12:49.8 11:47.6 24:37.4 37. Meg MacLaury Hartford 12:50.9 11:47 24:37.9 38. Seven Bowen Mt. Mansfield 13:24.5 11:17.6 24:42.1 39. Isabel Cellini Woodstock 13:18.3 11:39.9 24:58.2 40. Ada Mahood Woodstock 13:01.2 11:59.8 25:01 41. Jane Stout Woodstock 13:08 11:56.3 25:04.3 42. Brooke Greenberg Crossett Brooke 13:29.9 11:41.2 25:11.1 43. Anna Isselhardt Peoples 13:26.1 11:46 25:12.1 44. Zoe Zoller CVU 13:15.9 12:01.7 25:17.6 45. Lilyanna Mittelstadt CVU 13:14.9 12:07.7 25:22.6 46. Gabrielle Schaffer Peoples 13:38.3 11:55.2 25:33.5 47. Clare Pritchard Montpelier 13:43.6 11:54.5 25:38.1 48. Helen Sluka Woodstock 13:42.2 12:04.3 25:46.5 49. Lila Cook Yoder Middlebury 13:58.7 11:48.8 25:47.5 50. Skyla Francis CVU 13:47.6 12:03.2 25:50.8 51. Ava Purdy St. Johnsbury 13:28.8 12:25.3 25:54.1 52. Emily Linton Independent 13:35.2 12:24.1 25:59.3 53. Marie Voisin Montpelier 13:48.5 12:11.9 26:00.4 54. Ella McEntee Mt. Mansfield 13:54.7 12:06.8 26:01.5 55. Avery Ryan U-32 13:58.4 12:09.6 26:08 56. June Yates-Rusch Mt. Abraham 14:05.6 12:04.3 26:09.9 57. Annalise Wood CVU 13:55.7 12:22.1 26:17.8 58. Annika Johnson CVU 14:13.7 12:16.8 26:30.5 59. Reagan Decker BFA-Fairfax 13:27.9 13:07.6 26:35.5 60. Leila Griffith Stowe 14:17.4 12:18.3 26:35.7 61. Ava Rohrbaugh CVU 13:59.7 12:38.3 26:38 62. Siri Jolliffe St. Johnsbury 14:23.6 12:18.5 26:42.1 63. Anya Moriarty St. Johnsbury 14:42.8 12:15.6 26:58.4 64. Carly Trapeni CVU 14:03.2 12:55.7 26:58.9 65. Kate Silverman CVU 14:22.3 12:37.2 26:59.5 66. Senja Erickson CVU 14:11 12:52.3 27:03.3 67. Charlotte Crum CVU 14:15.9 12:53.1 27:09 68. Lillian Connolly Burlington 14:24.2 12:45.6 27:09.8 69. Maeve Bald Brattleboro 13:58.7 13:16 27:14.7 70. Pippa Diller Harwood 14:28.7 12:50.2 27:18.9 71. Lili Morris Woodstock 14:51.5 12:40.9 27:32.4 72. Madeellie Blanchrd St. Johnsbury 14:47.9 12:48.6 27:36.5 73. Audrey Neilson CVU 14:17.4 13:32.8 27:50.2 74. Maeve Parker-Clark CVU 14:17.1 13:39.1 27:56.2 75. Leigh Brown BFA-Fairfax 14:59.5 13:47.8 28:47.3 76. Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 15:45.5 13:02.1 28:47.6 77. Anna Wetherell Main Street 15:30.4 13:27.1 28:57.5 78. Farren Stainton Woodstock 15:02.6 13:56.6 28:59.2 79. Grace Martin Lyndon 15:22.5 13:45.9 29:08.4 80. Reagan Eastman BFA-Fairfax 15:08.1 14:04.9 81. Priya Kitzmiller Brattleboro 15:22.2 14:05.7 29:27.9 82. Myra McNaughton Woodstock 15:14.7 14:17.9 29:32.1 83. Hattie Mitchell Stowe 16:25.7 13:07.7 29:33.4 84. Eloise Durant CVU 15:25.2 14:08.8 29:34 85. Lena Haggerty Mt. Mansfield 15:54 13:53.9 29:47.9 86. Anna Neara Main Street 16:44.9 23:23.4 30:08.3 87. Gabrielle Lindenmery CVU 15:48.4 14:35 30:23.4 88. Molly Dearboarn BFA-Fairfax 15:42.2 14:47.6 30:29.8 89. Tressa Urie Putney 16:49.9 14:15.9 31:05.8 90. May Peters Mt. Mansfield 17:01.6 14:05.3 31:06.9 91. Soledad Nadel GMVS 16:53 14:34.5 31:27.5 92. Alison Ashton BFA-Fairfax 15:41 16:05.7 31:46.7 93. Mckenna Rettew CVU 15:26.1 16:29.4 31:55.5 94. Camille Marineau Spaulding 16:29.3 15:38.7 32:08 95. Rita Martin Lyndon 16:34.7 15:49.4 32:24.1 96. Evangeline Pahl Mt. Mansfield 17:13.2 15:13.6 32:26.8 97. Haley Williams Stowe 19:01.4 15:57.6 32:59

