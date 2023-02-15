NORDIC SKIING EASTERN
HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP
QUALIFIER RESULTS
BOYS COMBINED TIMES
Place, Name, School, Classic, Skate, Overall
1. Parke Chapin GMVS 9:19.3 8:40.3 17:59.6 2. Anders Linseisen Mansfield Nordic 9:31.4 8:47.5 18:18.9 3. Sage Grossi Montpelier 9:43.9 8:40.7 18:24.6 4. James Undrwod Woodstock 9:37.6 8:48.7 18:36.3 5. Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 9:39.8 8:48.1 18:27.9 6. Joseph Graziadei GMVS 9:41.1 8:50.5 18:31.6 7. Nico Hochadadel Burlington 9:46.8 8:45.6 18:32.4 8. David Shycon Stratton 9:47.5 8:56 18:43.5 9. Finn Payne Mt. Anthony 9:48.3 8:58.8 18:47.1 10. Leo Circosta Hazen 9:54.9 8:52.9 18:47.8 11. Eliot Schneider Middlebury 9:45.7 9:07.4 18:53.1 12. Baxter Harrington Middlebury 10:03.9 8:52.6 18:56.5 13. Geo Debrosse CVU 9:39.8 9:26.4 19:06.2 14. Peter McKenna Mt. Anthony 10:00.3 9:08.5 19:08.8 15. Niko Cuneo CVU 10:00 9:11.8 19:11.8 15. Quinn Uva Woodstock 10:02.8 9:09 19:11.8 17. Riley Thurber Mt. Anthony 10:00.2 9:17.1 19:17.3 18. Lorenzo Atocha Mt. Abraham 10:08.5 9:09.7 19:18.2 19. Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 10:07.2 9:13.2 19:20.4 20. Matias Citarella Middlebury 10:12 9:15.3 19:27.3 21. Kai Donnelly Burlington 10:11.5 9:16.1 19:27.6 22. Jonah Gorman Mt. Mansfield 10:15.6 9:16.8 19:32.4 23. Justin Levesque Stratton 10:24.1 9:12.4 19:36.5 24. Charles Krebs St. Johnsbury 10:23.5 9:15 19:38.5 25. Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 10:20.5 9:22.3 19:42.8 26. Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 10:37.1 9:10.7 19:47.8 27. Silas Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 10:00.2 9:47.9 19:48.1 28. Luke Ebisawa Stratton 10:27.3 9:23.8 19:51.1 29. Owen Deale CVU 10:47.2 9:04.7 19:51.9 30. Ivan Ivanov Stratton 10:36.4 9:25.7 20:02.1 31. Matthew McIntosh GMVS 10:33.5 9:33.5 20:07 32. Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 10:27.3 9:46.2 20:13.5 33. Anders Johnson CVU 10:37.2 9:43.5 20:20.7 34. Jack Crum CVU 10:49.5 9:35.9 20:25.4 35. Steven Supan Montpelier 10:58.6 9:28.7 20:27.3 36. Timothy Craddock Stratton 10:48.6 9:45.3 20:33.9 37. Indy Metcalf Harwood 10:52.5 9:44.3 20:36.8 38. Benjamin Wetherell Montpelier 10:51.6 9:47.4 20:39 39. Luke DeBitetto Stratton 10:54.6 9:45.7 20:40.3 40. Collin Bevin Mt. Anthony 10:47.9 9:56 20:43.9 41. Alan Moody Craftsbury 11:05.1 9:41 20:46.1 42. Anders Erickson CVU 11:02.1 9:48.5 20:50.6 43. Trey Bosworth Middlebury 10:49 10:05.6 20:54.6 44. Thomas Garavelli CVU 10:57.9 10:04.5 21:01.4 45. Lincoln Miller White River 10:53.6 10:11.4 21:05 46. Ryan Thatcher BFA-Fairfax 11:00.8 10:06 21:06.8 47. Joseph Sluka Woodstock 11:07.5 10:03.9 21:11.4 48. Haakon Olsen Middlebury 11:13.5 9:59.3 21:12.8 49. Patterson Frazier CVU 11:28.6 9:49.5 21:18.1 50. Cyrus Hansen U-32 11:06.5 10:14.5 21:21 51. Aaron Carroll Mt. Mansfield 11:17.7 10:11.1 21:28.8 52. Sam Brondyke Montpelier 22:24.1 10:06.9 21:31 53. Henry Morrison Mt. Anthony 11:17.7 10:15.9 21:33.6 54. Wilder Brown U-32 11:05.6 10:28.4 21:34 55. Aaron Carr Perlow Middlebury 11:08.8 10:25.8 21:34.6 56. Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 11:18.3 20:16.4 21:34.7 57. William Wallace CVU 11:29.1 10:08.8 21:37.9 58. David Lafontaine Mt. Anthony 11:04.5 10:39.7 21:44.2 59. Gabrielle Jeppesen-Belleci Brattleboro 11:24.6 10:19.8 21:44.4 60. Luke Murphy Montpelier 11:27.6 10:17.4 21:45 21:45 61. Kalob Still BFA-Fairfax 11:18.8 10:27.2 21:46 62. Will Schaefer South Burlington 11:24.3 10:21.9 21:46.2 63. Chase Gauthier Mt. Anthony 11:10.6 10:37.5 21:48.1 64. Max Demaine Lake Region 11:35.2 10:19.4 21:54.6 65. Zander Waskuch Peoples 11:31.9 10:24.6 21:56.5 66. Nico Conathan-Leach Brattleboro 11:58.4. 10:00.6 21:59 67. Silas Hunt Craftsbury 11:44.8 10:15.6 22:00.4 68. Graham Farrington Woodstock 11:27 10:43.7 22:10.7 69. Luke Buehler CVU 11:30.6 10:41.4 22:12 70. Baker Nelson Middlebury 11:30.6 10:48.2 71. Willow Sharma Brattleboro 11:44.7 10:40 22:24.7 71. Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 11:48.4 10:36.3 22:24.7 73. Matthew Berg Middlebury 11:35 10:50.3 22:25.3 74. Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 11:35.2 10:52.8 22:28 75. Wyatt Malloy U-32 12:13.5 10:34.5 22:47.9 76. Raeghan Moore GMVS 11:54.5 10:53.5 22:48 77. Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 12:25.6 10:37.7 23:03.3 78. Zed McNaughton Woodstock 12:07.9 11:00.5 23:08.4 79. Duncan Dubief Essex 12:29.9 10:38.6 23:08.5 80. Tennessee Lamb U-32 11:37.9 11:34.4 23:12.3 81. Oliver Herrick Brattleboro 12:43.6 10:40.1 23:23.7 82. Taggart Schrader U-32 12:31.1 10:58.1 23:29.2 83. Charles Garavelli CVU 12:14.9 11:15.3 23:30.2 84. Acer Verson Northampton 12:03.9 11:26.7 23:30.6 85. Asa Lloyd Main St. 12:24.7 11:11.4 23:36.1 86. Eli McEnaney Mt. Anthony 12:18.2 11:30.2 23:48.4 87. Isaac Lenzini St. Johnsbury 12:16.3 11:40.2 23:56.5 88. Sylvan Franklin Burlilngton 12:30.4 11:30.9 24:01.3 89. Bjorn Peterson Burlington 12:53.7 11:10.1 24:03.8 90. Gavin Jolly Peoples 12:58.4 11:16.1 24:14.5 91. Nate Mitchell Burlington 12:59.1 11:16.7 24:15.8 92. Amos Lilly Burlington 13:17.9 11:08.3 24:26.2 93. Jack Levine Stowe 12:45.6 11:42.1 24:27.7 94. Eben Wagner Brattleboro 12:37.7 11:51.8 24:29.5 95. Kagan Whiteman BFA-Fairfax 12:24 12:09.1 24:33.1 96. Nolan Moriarty CVU 12:48.8 11:58.6 24:47.4 97. Tristan Metruk BFA-Fairfax 13:09.1 11:49.1 24:58.2 98. Magnus Hayden Peoples 13:32.9 11:28.6 25:01.5 99. Duncan Shaver Burlington 13:27.5 11:44.1 25:11.6 100. Gage Magnuson BFA-Fairfax 12:52.7 12:19.6 25:12.3 101. Thomas Kehler Hazen 13:39.2 11:43.4 25:22.6 102. Gabriel Mitchell Burlington 13:20.3 12:19.4 25:39.7 103. Teddy Colling BFA-Fairfax 13:00.9 12:54.1 25:55 104. Enzo Napolitano Burlington 13:50.6 12:10.5 26:01.1 105. Cavan Farrell U-32 13:29.6 12:59.8 26:29.4 106. Angus O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 13:50 12:46.1 26:36.1 107. Elijah Hazen BFA-Fairfax 13:42.9 13:46 27:28.9 108. Samuel Martin Independent 15:20.6 12:199 27:40.7 109. Renny Schaefer Tuttle 13:59.5 13:41.4 27:40.9
