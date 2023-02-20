Teams work hard all year to put together that body of work that will land them a home court edge in a playoff game. It is a reward for a good season.
It will be more than a reward on Tuesday when No. 4 Harwood hosts No. 13 Springfield in a first-round Division II playoff game. It will be a celebration.
The 12-6 Highlanders are getting to play in their own house for the first time this season. A sprinkler problem did extensive water damage to the gym and Harwood has been on the road all season.
They have been playing in the opponents’ gyms all season but they did play their Senior Game at the Barre Auditorium.
The Highlanders were able to secure some practice time at the nearby Green Mountain Valley School but it has been limited.
The plan was to meet Springfield in U-32’s gym for the playoff game but the work on the gym got finished before expected so Tuesday’s playoff game at Harwood should make for a very special night.
The nomadic Highlanders boast Quinn Nelson who has been a double-double machine with her scoring and rebounding. She also flirts with a triple-double due to her shot-blocking prowess.
Nelson gets plenty of help rebounding as the the team has been good at crashing the boards. The Highlanders, in fact, have had the edge in the rebounding against every opponent with the exception of a loss to Lake Region, the No. 5 seed.
Earning the No. 4 seed despite all of the adversity makes the Highlanders one of the great stories of this year’s tournament.
The guest for this “homecoming” celebration is a Springfield team that brings a 10-10 record to the party, a mark much better than the one that normally accompanies a No. 13 seed.
The Cosmos have some rebounders in their own right with Persephone Steele and Jill Muther. They also have the type of player capable of taking over a game in leading scorer Macie Stagner.
The long awaited opening of Harwood’s gym should provide quite a night.
Here is a snapshot of each of the four divisions:
DIVISION I
Favorite: No. 1 CVU (17-1) and No. 2 Rutland (18-2) are co-favorites. The Redhawks defeated Rutland by 10 points but it was way back in December in the season opener. Since, Rutland has finished the season on a 17-game winning streak. CVU is undefeated against Vermont competition, its lone loss coming to New York State power Shenendehowa.
Dark horse: If you are looking for that team to shake up the seeds and make a surprising run, how about No. 6 Mount Mansfield with its 10-10 record. The Cougars’ resume includes a victory over a Rutland, a two-point loss to 20-0 North Country, the D-II favorite, and a 13-point victory over a good Essex team (No. 4 seed) late in the season.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: You want to be playing your best basketball in February and No. 8 Rice (9-11) owns a win over Essex this month.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 11 South Burlington (5-14) makes the trip to Mount Mansfield on Tuesday. The Wolves stunned MMU with a 20-point win late in the season.
Longest trip: No. 13 Mount Anthony must make the 120-mile-plus trip to Essex where they will be a big underdog against the Hornets.
Fun fact: Mount Mansfield is located in Jericho, the birthplace of Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley who photographed thousands of the snow crystals.
DIVISION II
Favorite: North Country is the top seed and 20-0. The Falcons are the favorite but certainly not a prohibitive favorite. No. 2 Fair Haven (18-2) might have played the tougher schedule.
You also can’t discount No. 3 Spaulding (16-4) now that the Crimson Tide is back at full strength. Sage MacAuley is back after missing three weeks with an injury. They are also boosted by the talented Yvonne Roberge, a transfer from U-32.
Dark horse: No. 15 Montpelier. The 6-14 Solons lost by a scant three points (47-44) to No. 3 Spaulding this past week.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: Mount Abraham. The No. 6 Eagles (11-9) lost a bunch of games in early in which they were competitive and came on late in the season.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: Tuesday’s game between No. 2 Fair Haven and No. 15 Montpelier. That upset bid by Montpelier against neighborhood rival Spaulding has to have coach Kyle Wilson and his Slaters taking the Solons seriously.
Montpelier lacks depth but Ireland Donahue, Willow Sterling and Grace Nostrant could play on anyone’s team.
Fair Haven does boast plenty of depth after its very talented starting five and plays defense with tenacity.
Longest trip: The Cosmos will travel nearly 100 miles to get to Harwood. A good atmosphere should await them with the reopening of the gym.
Fun facts: Lyndon Institute coach Eric Berry has not only won a state championship with the Vikings but also coached the Lyndon State men’s team to a conference crown. ... Maya Auger, one of North Country’s top players last year is one of Lake Region’s top players this season.
DIVISION III
Favorite: It has got to be Windsor. The Yellow Jackets have been on fire. They lost the season opener at Fair Haven and then beat the Slaters handily this month. The defending champions might well repeat.
Dark horse: Oxbow. The No. 7 and 11-9 Olympians held a very good Peoples team to 18 points in a victory on Valentines Day.
The lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 4 might not qualify as a low seed in many people’s minds but 16-4 White River Valley could be real trouble for any team they meet in the playoffs.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Green Mountain at No. 8 Vergennes. You can never go wrong with an 8-9 matchup and GM’s eighth grader Callie Spaulding is a solid starter who can handle the playoff stage. Should be a good one.
Longest trip: There is 93 miles between Green Mountain Union High School and Vergennes. The Chieftains have the potential to make the trip worth it.
Fun fact: No. 3 Thetford has a rich basketball history and its coach Jolene Thurston Cadwell, who played for Thetford, has the fourth most points (1,964) in Vermont girls basketball history. Her team has a good draw with Thetford meeting Randolph in the first round and either Richford or BFA-Fairfax in the quarterfinals.
DIVISION IV
Favorite: No. 1 and 20-0 West Rutland. Westside is in a league of its own.
Dark Horse: No. 5 Long Trail is a team that is red hot. The Mountain Lions have won their last five and 11 of their last 12. You can put No. 4 Arlington (14-5) in that same category. The Eagles are a different team than at the beginning of the season.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 11 Northfield makes the trip to No. 6 Poultney to play a Blue Devil team not at full strength. This one could be competitive.
When Spaulding assistant coach Lori Shepard was the head coach at Northfield long, long ago, she guided them to a playoff upset at Arlington. The Marauders will be trying to pull of another.
The lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 7 Williamstown is very good defensively. In seven games, the Blue Devils have held the opponent under 30 points.
Longest trip: Proctor makes the nearly 130-mile trip to Danville. The Phantoms are playing without leading scorer Isabel Greb who was injured in a late-season game at Mount St. Joseph.
The winner gets No. 1 West Rutland.
Twinfield’s trip to Arlington is nearly as long but the game will likely not be competitive. Arlington’s Sydney Herrington, Taylor Wilkins and company have become one very tough team.
Fun fact: No. 2 Blue Mountain is located in Wells River which gets its name from the river that flows into the Connecticut River. The Bucks boast a 17-3 record and get the winner of the Proctor-Danville game in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Bucks feature Jordan Alley, also a soccer and softball standout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.