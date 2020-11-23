MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out New England Hockey Conference league play for the 2020-21 season.
The Directors of the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) came to the decision to cancel the league’s regular season schedule and 2021 NEHC Championship tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference, which is home to two Vermont schools, Castleton and Norwich, had previously announced the postponement of the 2020 portion of this season’s schedule in July.
Member institutions will have autonomy to schedule competition based on institutional policy coupled with local and state health guidelines.
Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo has expressed his commitment to a modified non-traditional season for student-athletes.
In the event any home games can be scheduled at NU, no spectators will be allowed in Norwich's Kreitzberg Arena.
"The NEHC had remained optimistic that a season could safely take place this winter. However, with a surge in cases both nationally and regionally, state-to-state travel amongst the membership has proved insurmountable," the league said in a statement.
"The NEHC membership hails from six different states that each have a variety of travel restrictions in place as it pertains to crossing state lines during the pandemic."
Individual institutions may make announcements regarding competition for their hockey programs this winter.
The conference will continue to monitor the latest data and health guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19 and provide additional updates as appropriate.
It's a tough pill to swallow for the two Norwich programs, which were the class of the conference last winter.
The Cadet men were not scored upon in the conference tournament en route to a NEHC title. Norwich was set for a NCAA Division III tournament quarterfinal against either Endicott or Plymouth State, but that was canceled with the pandemic beginning its effect on the country.
Before the shutdown, the Cadets were 24-2-2 and were riding an 11-game win streak. They averaged 3.75 goals per game last winter.
Norwich lost two of its top scorers in Taeron Lewis and Jordan Hall to graduation this year, but return senior Felix Brassard, who led the team with 18 goals in 2019-20.
Assist-minded players like Gabriel Chicoine, Coby Downs and Brett Ouderkirk return as well.
The Cadets have to replace Tom Aubrun, who had a .967 save percentage, in goal, but they have four goaltenders on the roster this year.
Coach Cam Ellsworth enters his third year at the helm of Norwich, having compiled a 47-5-5 record.
The Cadet women were 23-4-2 last winter and had won their NCAA tournament first round matchup against Amherst College, before the tournament was canceled.
Norwich outscored opponents 28-2 en route to the NEHC tournament title.
The Cadets graduated 32-goal scorer Amanda Conway and 19-goal scorer Sophie McGovern, but return plenty of offensive firepower, most notably sophomores Ann-Frédérique Guay and Julia Masotta.
Alexa Berg, Emily Lambert and Kate Winstanley all saw time goal last year and none of the three graduated coming into this season.
Sophie Leclerc enters her second year coaching the Cadets in 2020-21. Leclerc is a Barre native and went to Spaulding High School.
The 2010 NU graduate was a standout on the ice for Norwich during her four years. Leclerc still ranks as the all-time program assists leader and is ranked third in nearly every other offensive category, including career points. She scored 72 goals (third) and tallied 91 assists for 163 points in 112 career games played.
The Castleton men finished last season 6-17-3, ending it with a 9-0 loss to Norwich.
The Spartans have plenty of talent coming back, having graduated just four players.
Leading scorer Glenn Wiswell returns for his senior season. Wiswell had 13 goals last season. Goaltenders Kyle Alaverdy, Luke Cohen and Brandon Collett are all back this season as well.
NEHC Rookie of the Year Calvin Moise returns for his sophomore year under Spartans coach Bill Silengo, who enters his fifth season coaching the Spartans.
The Castleton women lost six seniors from its 13-10-3 team in 2019-20.
One of the biggest losses comes in goal with Alexis Kalm graduating. Katlyn Hathaway, Jessie Foote and freshman Kirsten Dicicco will look to fill her pads.
Tim McAuliffe was named interim head coach of the Spartans in October. McAuliffe is a 2013 St. Michael's graduate and most recently was an assistant on Mike Anderson's staff at Rutland High School.
