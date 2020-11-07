WHITE RIVER JCT. — Cinderella got her storybook ending.
The No. 10 seed Stowe girls soccer team put an emphatic stamp on its run of upsets in the Division III tournament, besting No. 4 Vergennes 4-0 Saturday at Maxfield Sports Complex for the state title.
The Raiders have had different girls step up during their four-game run to the title.
In the opening round against Northfield/Williamstown, it was Izzy Mitchell scoring the game-winner. In the upset of three-time defending state champion Thetford, Mitchell did the honors again. When it came to the semifinals, Lucia Lovell took her turn in the spotlight.
Saturday's hero won't be confused for the tallest player on the field. Freshman midfielder Sarah Hailey probably doesn't crack the 5-foot mark by much, but her game plays much larger.
In the biggest game of the year, she came up with a huge performance, scoring twice and assisting once.
"It feels unreal," Hailey said. "I was just hoping to do my best for our team. We all worked together and that's how those opportunities were made."
The game went into halftime scoreless, so momentum was there for the taking in the second half.
Hailey and her Stowe teammates did just that with 29 minutes to play.
A great serve by Mitchell was placed perfectly into the box. Commodores keeper Kate Gosliga got her gloves on the ball, but she couldn't secure it. Hailey was right there to put a small tap on the ball, which slowly trickled past the goal line.
Raiders coach Tyler Post was pumped to see his freshman score there, but was even more impressed by her effort on Stowe's next goal.
Hailey had a nice run into the box. She spotted Lovell and sent a picturesque ground pass to the junior. Lovell had a deft cutback to get more space and she put one past Gosliga.
"The better one was the assist," Post said. "That was a sick touch when (Sarah) received it and a great step around and the patience to find Lucia, who then uncorked it."
With each passing goal, the Raiders gained more confidence. Mitchell padded the lead with 4:25 to play with a booming shot from 40 yards out, and with nine seconds left, Hailey finished it off.
Vergennes proved it deserved to be on the championship stage and had a handful of really good chances. They had a few shots sail just wide of the post and they put a beautiful shot on goal in the first half that Raiders keeper Anika Wagner had to dive to stop.
"We clicked. We made some tweaks on defense. They played for each other," Post said of his defense.
These past two weeks, Stowe proved that seedings don't matter. If a team is playing its best soccer at the right time, it can go on a run nobody will see coming.
With four wins over higher-seeded opponents, the Raiders clearly showed their mettle.
"It shows that nothing is impossible," Hailey said. "We were doubted tremendously because we're so low down in the seeding. We proved everyone wrong and that's the best feeling."
"We believed in our team the whole year. We didn't get the results we wanted in the regular season," Post said. "We had four goals during the regular season and we had four goals today."
After a handful of pictures with the D-III trophy, junior defender Lucy Genung came up to her coach and passed the trophy on to Post, saying her arms were tired. The coach yelled back to her as she ran back for more photos, "Lucy, it should never be tired holding one of these." Genung shot him back a smile.
Stowe will hold that D-III trophy high. It was one nobody expected them to get, but one they'll be sure to cherish.
