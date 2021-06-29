HARTFORD — The Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 9-3 loss against the Upper Valley Nighthawks in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Tuesday night at Maxfield Sports Complex.
The Nighthawks evened the series at 2-2 against their in-state rivals in the race for the Governor’s Cup.
The Mountaineers’ offense came to life during the first at-bats of the night. Evan Giordano led off the game with a single and scored on a one-run single by Matt McDermott.
The Nighthawks were kept off the scoreboard until the fourth inning. With two outs, William Sullivan drew a walk. Max Viera followed Sullivan with a single. Raphael Pelletier dumped a single into right field to drive Sullivan. Luca Trigiani doubled to plate Viera and Pelletier.
The Mountaineers responded with two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3. Adam Retzbach singled to right field to drive in Giordano, who reached base on an error to lead off the inning. Vincent Cimini drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Curtis Robison.
The Nighthawks regained the lead in the seventh inning. With two outs, Alan Roden doubled into the left-centerfield gap to drive in Andrew Walker. Sullivan singled to left field to drive in Roden from second base, giving the Nighthawks a two-run lead.
Upper Valley recorded three straight hits to start the eighth inning. Bryce Callahan belted a double to drive in Trigiani. With two runners on base, Gerig Anglin ripped a ball over the right-field fence. His second home run of the season gave the Nighthawks a 9-3 lead.
Upper Valley improves to 11-8, while the Mountaineers drop to 10-10. Randall Alejo earned the win in relief for the Nighthawks. Tucker Wittman took the loss out of the bullpen for the Mountaineers.
Vermont will travel to play the North Shore Navigators at Fraser Field on Thursday.
