HARTFORD - The Vermont Mountaineers lost a nail-biter at Upper Valley on Thursday, suffering a 4-3 loss in Game 6 of the Governor’s Cup Series.
Vermont (25-4) still holds an 11-game lead over the Nighthawks in the North DIvision of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The Mountaineers had the advantage for most of the game after a two-run single by Shane Lussier put Vermont up 2-0 in the fourth inning.
The Nighthawks (15-17) scored a run of their own in the fourth after a few walks and a passed ball allowed Max Grant to cross home. Upper Valley’s offense failed to connect for a hit against the Vermont pitching until the seventh inning, when the Nighthawks scored three runs. A two-run double from Tyler Sorrentiono gave the hosts a 4-2 advantage.
Vermont pulled within a run in the ninth inning but fell short with the go-ahead run at the plate.
Upper Valley's Clay Stearns went 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored. Mark Trotta went 2-for-5 in the losing effort, while teammate Tom Josten was 2-for-3 with one run scored.
Pitcher Aaron Munson earned the win for the Nighthawks. He recorded five strikeouts and allowed no runs through four innings. Upper Valley starter Chris Lotito gave up two earned runs and two hits during three innings. He notched two strikeouts and issued four walks. Closer Matthew McShane struck out three batters, issued no walks and allowed two hits during two innings.
Brendan Patterman took the loss on the mound after one-plus inning of work. He have up three runs on six hits while issuing one walk. Vermont starting pitcher Carlos Torres allowed one earned run and zero hits over four-plus innings. He struck out three batters and issued three walks. Luke Carpenter pitched one-plus inning for Vermont, allowing zero hits and zero earned runs. He struck out three batters and issued one walk.
Vermont and Upper Valley are now tied at 3-3 in the Governor's Cup Series. The final game of the series will take place July 27 at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Nighthawks and the Sanford Mainers (14-16) are tied for second place in the North Division standings. They are trailed by the Winnepesaukee Muskrats (13-16) and Keene Swamp Bats (12-19).
The Mountaineers are attempting to earn the No. 1 seed for the upcoming NECBL playoffs. The Newport Gulls lead the Coastal Division with a 20-11 record. They are followed by the Mystic Schooners (18-12) and Martha's Vineyard Sharkes (17-13). The Bristol Blues (23-8) lead the West Division by 8.5 games.
