Vermont’s two New England Collegiate Baseball League teams, the Vermont Mountaineers and Upper Valley Nighthawks, are set to meet for the first time in the 2021 season on Thursday.
First pitch set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Montpelier’s Recreation Field. They’ll meet five days later at the Nighthawks’ home park, Maxfield Sports Complex.
With the cancellation of the 2020 NECBL season, this will be the first time since July 25, 2019, a 12-3 Mountaineers win, that the Green Mountain State rivals will meet.
It was a strong opening weekend for Upper Valley as it went 3-0. The Nighthawks opened with an 9-0 win against the Keene Swamp Bats on Friday and they beat the Winnipesaukee Muskrats 11-0 on Sunday. They followed that up with a rugged 3-2 victory against the Muskrats in their home opener on Monday.
Upper Valley was as balanced as they come over the weekend. Averaging more than seven runs per game and allowing less than a run per game, the standouts are plenty.
Offensively, a trio of Nighthawks are batting over .300. Catcher Parker Haskin, from Elon University, has played just two games, but is batting a league-best .750, with three hits and four runs. He’s been super selective at the plate with four walks.
Outfielder Brett Callahan has had pop in his bat, hitting .400 with three doubles. Outfielder Andrew Walker has come through in big spots, leading the team with five runs batted in.
Pitching-wise, Zane Kmietek, from Marist College, was recently named NECBL Pitcher of the Week after two spotless relief outings. The Nighthawks have a team ERA of 0.78.
The Mountaineers went 1-2 in the opening weekend of NECBL play.
All three of Vermont’s games have been decided by a run. In their opener, they lost 4-3 to the North Shore Navigators on Friday. They beat the North Adams SteepleCats 3-2 on Sunday, before falling to the Navigators on Monday, 4-3.
The Mountaineers are still looking to wake their bats up, but they do have a pair of players hitting .500 or better. Keagan Calero, from UMass Lowell, is hitting .571, good for fourth in the league. University of Pennsylvania’s Tommy Courtney is hitting .500.
Vermont’s bats might be struggling to find consistency, but its pitching has kept it in games.
The Mountaineers have a team ERA of 2.40. In their 4-3 loss to the Navigators on Monday, they struck out 17 batters. The pitching staff came into Monday second in the league in strikeouts with 39.
The Nighthawks have a pair of Vermonters on their club. Hartford High product Jordy Allard, from Woodstock, is on the Upper Valley pitching staff.
After spending time at Babson College, Allard is headed to Division I University of Richmond next year. Allard got the start against Winnipesaukee and got a win, allowing just three hits in four innings of work.
The other Vermonter is outfielder Will Smith, from Norwich, who has just one hit, but has scored three runs through three games.
The Mountaineers do not have any Vermonters on their roster, but have a handful of players from the northeast and many who go to school in the region at schools like Harvard, Connecticut, Dartmouth, Boston College and UMass Amherst, among a few others.
Before the rivals meet, the Nighthawks are at North Shore on Wednesday and Mountaineers are at the Sanford Mainers on Wednesday.
