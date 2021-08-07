CASTLETON — The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl prides itself upon the motto "Strong legs run so weak legs may walk." New Hampshire did quite a share of running in the 68th incarnation of the annual game on Saturday at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Granite State used a strong rushing attack to push past their Vermont rivals 21-0 and win their second straight Shrine Bowl. The 2020 Shrine game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Their running game was trying to punch us in the throat a bit and wear us down to a point," said Fair Haven's Kohlby Murray. "New Hampshire's running game was really good."
New Hampshire coach Paul Landry, from Kingswood Regional, noted in the leadup to Saturday's game that his team would run, run and then run some more.
Run, they certainty did.
The Granite State ran the ball 56 times, compared to just four passes. New Hampshire failed to complete a pass the whole game, but its running backs were productive.
Exeter's Uly Ellis got the most work out of the stable of backs, running the ball 17 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. Exeter teammate Owen Roth ran for 60 yards and Nashua South's Chris Keefe ran for 53 yards.
While the New Hampshire running backs impressed, it was the defensive work from both sides that really shined.
The game went into halftime scoreless and neither team entered the red zone in the first half.
On the first drive of the game, New Hampshire went for a fourth down on the Vermont 35, but the Green Mountain State held them at the line to force a turnover on downs.
Early in the second quarter, Poultney's Levi Allen recovered a fumble by New Hampshire. Later in the quarter, Vermont's defense got another crucial fourth-down stand.
All three times were moments that could have swung the tide, but the Green Mountain State couldn't produce much on offense.
Multiple times, Vermont stalled out near midfield and was forced to punt. In the first half alone, Burr and Burton's Mark Carthy had to punt five times.
"Offensively, we just didn't get it done," said Vermont coach Chad Pacheco, the head coach at Brattleboro. "I thought there were holes there. We didn't hit them well with our running backs and throwing the ball, we did not do a good job.
"The defense played well all game. It was more the offense that didn't hold up their end."
Defensively, Carthy, Poultney's Ryan Alt and Rutland's Evan Pockette were standouts in the tackling game. Hartford's Jacob Dwinell had a interception of New Hampshire quarterback Cody Bannon right before halftime.
New Hampshire threatened a few times in the first half, getting into Vermont territory, but it was in the second half, where they finally started making serious inroads.
Vermont opened the half with the ball, but were forced to punt again. New Hampshire took over on their own 30 and racked up yardage on a series of runs. An eight-yard run from Ellis put the Granite State in the red zone and three plays later, Ellis was called upon again for a four-yard touchdown run.
New Hampshire didn't wait long to pile on. Vermont took over on its own 16 and on the first play from scrimmage following the score, South Burlington's Bassiru Diawara was picked off by Newport's Josh Sharron. Sharron ran the short distance into the endzone to double the New Hampshire lead.
Vermont did itself no favors with penalty issues throughout the half. New Hampshire added an insurance touchdown with 3:13 to play on a 1-yard run by John Stark Regional's Thomas Johnston.
Vermont had its best offensive stretch in the closing minutes. A 27-yard pass from Diawara to Murray put the team on the New Hampshire 5, but lightning strikes in the area forced the game to be called with less than a minute remaining.
Murray was one of the few offensive standouts for Vermont, catching three passes for 52 yards. CVU's Seth Boffa handled much of the rushing load, with 40 yards on 12 carries.
The win gave New Hampshire a 49-17-1 advantage in the all-time series.
It wasn't the result Vermont was looking for, but it felt nice for the coaches and players to return to some normalcy. The state played a 7-on-7 touch alternative last year and is preparing to go back to the normal 11-on-11 game this year.
"I'm just excited to be back out here having real football again," Pacheco said. "I hope it shows to the people in the state of Vermont that make decisions that football can happen this season in high school and that there is no issues. If we do it right, we can have this game that they love."
Vermont opens up high school football practices on Aug. 16.
