CASTLETON — Lebanon High coach Chris Childs wanted to go out on top. One of his star players Justin Decarlo made sure he got that wish fulfilled.
In a game filled with defensive brilliance, Decarlo came up with the deciding play to secure a 7-0 New Hampshire win against neighboring Vermont in the 69th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl held at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium Saturday afternoon.
With New Hampshire clinging to a one-score lead, Vermont found itself in a do-or-die situation.
It was fourth down on the New Hampshire 12-yard line with 23 seconds left. The outcome of the game was being decided here. It all came down to this.
Vermont quarterback Ben Serrantonio spotted wide receiver Slade Postemski open and he hit the Gatorade Player of the Year in stride, but waiting for Postemski was Decarlo who made the tackle and caused a fumble that iced the Granite State win.
"That one kid on New Hampshire made a hell of a play at the end. Good for him," said Postemski, who reports to Bowdoin College football camp later this month.
It's plays like that that Childs is used to seeing from Decarlo, and the whole Lebanon senior class, for that matter.
"That senior class, they're just a bunch of gamers and they find a way to get it done," said Childs, who stepped down from his post with Lebanon after 15 years in February. "It doesn't surprise me that he comes up with that big play because we work on that in practice. His nickname is 'Showtime' and he came through at the end."
Both teams used a heavy dose of running plays to pick up the bulk of their yards, but it was a passing play that resulted in the game's lone score.
Coming off a Vermont turnover on downs to open the second quarter, New Hampshire drove the ball from its own 20 to the doorstep of the Green Mountain State red zone.
A 14-yard pass got New Hampshire into Vermont territory, and six plays later, Aidan Washington, of Londonderry, uncorked another one finding Kevin Kolodziej, of Sanborn Regional, across the middle of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown.
Outside of that score, the game was predicated on the defensive side of the ball where both sides were hard to crack.
Both teams recovered a fumble and there were multiple turnovers on downs in the opening half.
CVU's Ryan Canty came up with a big play on the opening kickoff of third quarter, recovering a fumble, but Vermont gave it right back on a fumble recovery by Campbell's George Ivas on the fourth play of the ensuing drive.
Vermont had its chances in the second half to even the game, but couldn't break through.
Windsor's Ben Gilbert broke off the biggest offensive play of the day, rumbling for a 69-yard run from his own 11 to get on the edge of the red zone, but penalties backed the team up and they eventually turned it over on downs.
Plays like the one Gilbert had were few and far between. Outside of Gilbert's 94 yards on six carries, the next highest Vermont rushing total came from Bellows Falls Jed Lober, who rushed for 29 yards.
"(New Hampshire) took away the middle. They shut us down on some series'," said Vermont coach Craig Sleeman. "Their defense was the real deal.
"The offense didn't give up. We took advantage of a couple things. We have such high-level players that they've seen it all and they know there's a chance. A 7-0 game, battled all the way, I'm super proud of the guys."
As expected, Vermont didn't air the ball out a ton. Five of their nine pass attempts came on the final drive where they needed the tying score. When Vermont did pass the ball, New Hampshire did an exceptional job of defending Rutland's Postemski and giving him little room to operate.
Postemski finished with a pair of catches, while Springfield's Sam Presch had the other snag.
New Hampshire threw the ball just seven times, while running 43 rushing plays. Kolodziej had 58 yards on the ground, while Nico Zaino had 53.
Defensively, Hayden Gaudette had seven tackles to lead Vermont with Decarlo matching him on the New Hampshire side.
The win was the Granite State's third in a row with the 2020 game being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Vermont win came in 2018.
