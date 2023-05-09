CASTLETON — There is a shortage of football officials and player numbers are trending down.
High school football has its troubles. That was a theme of Sunday night’s Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation’s annual awards banquet on the campus of Castleton University.
But there was also a lot of good feeling during the affair as awards winners spoke about the positive aspects of football.
“We exist for high school football,” Vermont Chapter founder Mickey Heinecken said.
“It can be frustrating not to see everybody buying in.”
But NFF members among the Vermont coaches is trending up. It has gone from four high school coaches being members to 14.
“That is a big jump. But there are still 14 or 15 who are not members of our organization.”
Heniecken’s feeling about high school football in the state was buoyed by the award winners as they moved toward the podium with emcee Jack Healey reading their resumes.
“It is easy to be caustic about the state of the world,” Heinecken said. “But after listening to the resumes being read about these young men, I think we are in pretty good shape for the future.”
Rutland High coach Mike Norman has coached the program for 29 years and won eight state titles.
He urged everyone to “go back home and keep it (football) going.”
Norman praised Middlebury Union High Athletic Director Sean Farrell, St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio and others for their part in keeping football alive in 2020 during COVID with a 7-on-7 pass-only game.
Norman said he knew that brand of football drew criticism from some but he felt that it might well have saved high school football in the state.
Norman made his remarks while accepting the Contribution to Amateur Athletics Award.
“I am not ready to get done but I can see the finish line pretty clearly,” Norman said.
Middlebury coach Dennis Smith crossed the finish line, retiring at the end of the 2023 season, a year where his Tigers made a Cinderella march to the Division I state championship game where the Tigers lost in the last seconds to CVU.
Smith was honored with the Coach of the Year Award.
There was a Coach of the Year honor presented for each division. Bellows Falls’ Bob Lockerby picked up the accolade at the Division II level, Windsor’s Greg Balch for Division III and Smith was the overall winner.
Making it the D-I state title game was a surprise even to Smith.
“I was stunned. My only wish to make this a perfect story was that I got to call one more play,” Smith said.
“I feel I am leaving the program in good hands and I’ll still be around watching the Tigers under the lights.”
The Official of the Year was Jon Reed.
Fellow official Jim Corbo presented the plaque to Reed.
Corbo also made his own attempt to alleviate the officials shortage, imploring those in the audience to think about becoming officials.
“You’ll love it. You won’t regret it,” he said.
The Vermont Football Officials Association also presented their sportsmanship awards — the James Howard Trophy to the southern Vermont team and the Stan Amadon Trophy to the northern team best exemplifying sportsmanship. The Howard hardware went to Bellow Falls and the Amadon trophy was given to North Country Union.
South Burlington/Burlington player Evan Knoth was the recipient of the Community Service Award.
The Vermont Youth Football Achievement Award went to Ken Mailhot for his work with Bennington Youth Football.
Middlebury College player Ryan Whitney undoubtedly spoke for the football fraternity in the room while accepting his Hall of Fame award when he said, “This beautiful crazy sport, I would not be where I am without it.”
Note: Two of the award winners were omitted from a previous story: Rutland High’s Eli Pockette and Mount Abraham’s Caleb Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.