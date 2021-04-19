DURHAM, N.H. – The University of Vermont’s NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed during a 2-0 loss to New Hampshire in the America East Championship.
Goals in the 42nd and 76th minutes made all the difference for the 8-0-1 Wildcats, who earned an automatic berth to the Big Dance in Cary, N.C. New Hampshire will face Kentucky on May 2 in a second-round NCAA clash. The winner will advance to play either Coastal Carolina or No. 5 Wake Forest on May 6.
The Catamounts end the season at 5-2-1. The Green Mountain boys played their third match in five weeks against UNH, which is ranked 10th in the nation. Vermont and UNH settled for a scoreless draw last month before the Wildcats closed out the regular season with a 1-0 victory in Burlington.
“Championship games are always won on small margins,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “The good thing is there’s only four months until we get to start this journey again. It was a blessing in disguise here, this spring. But it was the most challenging year for everyone here and in the world. This team was not excluded from that experience, but they handled it amazingly and never quit, never wavered. To be in this position we’re in today was a reward in itself.”
Chris Pinkham’s late first-half goal gave the hosts a one-goal halftime lead. The junior collected a pass from Sam Henneberg and beat Vermont goalie Nate Silveira (three saves).
Vermont’s Bjarni Adalsteinsson nearly tied the game in the 53rd minute when he launched a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box that tested UNH goalie Alejandro Robles (six saves). The rookie’s kick was headed for the top-right corner before it was turned away by Robles.
Victor Menudier’s third goal of the conference tourney doubled the lead in the 76th minute. Diego Toribio delivered the ball to Menudier in a dangerous area, and the Wildcat senior fired a shot past Silveira for an insurance goal.
Vermont attempted to rally by firing off five shots in the final 10 minutes. Max Murray created a quality chance to score in the 84th minute when he headed a cross from Zach Barrett that flew just wide of the right post. Noah Egan directed a shot on goal in the 85th minute, but the bid was swallowed up by Robles.
Adalsteinsson and UVM teammates Alex Nagy and Jonathan Bryant were named to the All-Championship Team. Adalsteinsson recorded a team-high two shots on goal for Vermont. Nagy and Bryant also registered shot on target.
Murray tallied three shots for the Catamounts, including a shot on goal in the 47th minute. Ýmir Már Geirsson also registered a shot on goal, testing Robles in the 65th minute.
Robles posted his fourth shutout of the season and the 12th of his career. The Wildcats took one corner kick, while the Catamounts took four. New Hampshire is now 34-1-5 all-time at Wildcat Stadium, outscoring the opposition 78-14.
The Wildcats went 5-0-1 at home this year, scoring 15 goals and allowing three. They have outscored the opposition 22-6 this season.
This is the first time UNH has faced Vermont in an America East Championship game. The Granite State squad is 3-0 all-time in championship games played at Wildcat Stadium.
This will be the Wildcats’ fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. The program earned an automatic bid to the 2019 and 2018 tournaments while securing at-large bids in 1994 and 2017.
