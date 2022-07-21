NO. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The return of the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 100 at White Mountain Motorsports Park this Saturday night brings back the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model series plus the return of a Granite State racing tradition.
Alongside the second round of the Wall’s Ford Platinum Series for the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis and Wayne’s Market Dwarf Cars will also be in attendance.
Starting at the Bryar Motorsports Park road course on what is now the New Hampshire Motor Speedway property in Loudon, the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup has seen the changes from the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman to the American-Canadian Tour Pro Stocks and now to the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models. While previously the annual season opener for the American-Canadian Tour, the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup has become a mid-July special at White Mountain Motorsports Park over the last several years.
While the COVID-19 pandemic won the 2020 event, two Late Model masters have taken the Governor’s Cup glory at White Mountain. Multi-time American-Canadian Tour and New Hampshire State NASCAR champion Wayne Helliwell Jr. won the first Governor’s Cup held in North Woodstock while six-time King of the Mountain Stacy Cahoon beat out young-guns Derek Gluchacki and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. last summer. The tables may have turned on Cahoon.
Coming off his dominant win in the Wall’s Ford Spring Board 100 in June, Dartmouth Massachusetts invader Derek Gluchacki is looking to move up just one more position this time around. Gluchacki currently leads the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series at White Mountain, and certainly isn’t prepared to give up the Series point lead. Along with White Mountain masters Cahoon, Quinny Welch and Jeff Marshall, Groveton’s Randy Potter is set to make his first appearance in the Mountains as is Barre, Vermont’s Mike ‘Beetle’ Bailey driving the Robbie Crouch/A.J. Squier 48VT entry.
After his comeback drive last Saturday, Shane Sicard is back atop the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger Standings, a mere three points above defending champion Jason Woodard. Top rookie Kaiden Fisher is looking to tighten up his third-place standings while fellow rookie contender Thomas Smithers VI is coming off another strong podium run. Both will continue to search for their first White Mountain Flying Tiger win on Saturday.
The Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis arguably had the best race of the night following up the Pro All Stars Series 150 last Saturday. While Jack Hayes took the win, Brendan Clark used the outside to his advantage in a side-by-side battle with Tyler Thompson and his pass on Les Washburn with two-to-go. Chris Moulton continues to lead the points over Thompson heading into the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup.
The Wayne’s Market Dwarf Cars return after their weekend off to thrill the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup crowd with their zipping speeds. Former champion Jason Wyman leads the point standings as perennial contenders Jeff Ainsworth, Dave Gyger and Chad Dufour are hungry for a visit to victory lane.
Thunder in the Mountains returns to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday with the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 100. The NH Governor’s Cup will serve as Race #2 for the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series, a three-race series with a separate $1,500 point fund for the top three teams at series’ end. The full card of racing will also include the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis and Wayne’s Market Dwarf Cars.
As always, Front Gates open at 3:00pm with racing starting at 6:00pm. General Admission is set at $15 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under with a Family Four Package at $30. Full race day schedule is available online at www.whitemountainmotorsports.com/schedule.
