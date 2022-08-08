The 2022 New England Junior Amateur tees off on Tuesday at Manchester Country Club.
The event includes the seven best boys and three best girls Junior golfers from the six New England states.
There is a morning and an afternoon round on Tuesday, before the final round on Wednesday.
Tee times for Tuesday morning:
9 a.m. Hole 1: Riley Richards (VT), Country Club of Barre; Mick Madden (ME), Woodlands; Elias Kennon (CT), Golf Performance Center.
9:10 a.m. Hole 1: Kosi Thurber (VT), Kwiniaska Golf Club; Parker Hilchey (ME), Samoset Resort; Connor Goode (CT), Glastonbury Hills Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 2: Bryce Bortnick (VT), Cedar Knoll Country Club; Cole Binette (ME), Webhannet; Luke Stennett (CT), E-Club of Connecticut.
9 a.m. Hole 3: Evan Marchessault (VT,) West Bolton Golf Club; Lucas Flaherty (ME), Purpoodock; Will Lodge (CT), Country Club of Darien.
9 a.m. Hole 4: Lucas Politano (VT), Ralph Myhre Golf Course; Elliot Spaulding (ME), Brunswick Golf Club; Alex Elia (CT), Silver Spring Country Club.
9 a.mn. Hole 5: Austin Giroux (VT), Newport Country Club; Bennett Berg, (ME) Woodlands; Will Gregware (CT), Farmington Woods Golf Club.
9 a.m. Hole 6: William Eaton (VT) Country Club of Barre; Connor Albert (ME) Val Halla Golf Course; Bradley Sawka (CT), Ellington Ridge Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 7: Nick McCabe (MA), Cohasset Golf Club; Evan Rollins (NH) Laconia Country Club; Ryan Dacey (RI), Potowomut Golf Club.
9 a.m. Hole 8: Sean Dully (MA), Kernwood Country Club; Stephen Ramos (NH), Atkinson Country Club; Rocco Biafore (RI), Point Judith Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 9: Colin Spencer (MA), Cummaquid Golf Club; Mitch Cormier (NH) Hooper Golf Course; Liam Hickey (RI), Quinnatisset Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 10: Aidan O'Donovan (MA), Cummaquid Golf Club; Jascha Johnston (NH), Pease Golf Course; Max Jackson (RI), Pawtucket Country Club.
9:10 a.m. Hole 10: Aidan LeBlanc (MA), Ferncroft Country Club; Sam Maurice (NH), Hoodkroft Country Club; Andrew Chadwick (RI), Potowomut Golf Club.
9 a.m. Hole 11: Ryan Scollins (MA), Franklin Country Club; Jeremy Burke (NH), Hoodkroft Country Club; Cole Vieira (RI), Wannamoisett Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 12: Patrick Ginnity (MA), Northern Spy Country Club; Josiah Hakala (NH), Beaver Meadow Golf Course; Sebastian Carlsson (RI), Laurel Lane Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 13: Annie Dai (MA), Longmeadow Country Club; Carys Fennessy (NH), Cochecho Country Club; Morgan MacLeod (RI), Wannamoisett Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 14: Morgan Smith (MA), Vesper Country Club; Julianna Megan (NH) Hoodkroft Country Club; Olivia Williams (RI) Potowomut Golf Club.
9 a.m. Hole 15: Keira Joshi (MA), Nashawtuc Country Club; Delaney Nadeau (NH), Cochecho Country Club; Kylie Eaton (RI), Kirkbrae Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 16: Taylor Moutlton (VT), Burlington Country Club; Ruby Haylock (ME), Turner Highlands; Yvette O'Brien (CT) E-Club of Connecticut.
9 a.m. Hole 17: Kaylie Porter (VT), 802 Golf Academy; Jade Haylock (ME), Turner Highlands; CC Kaplan (CT), Burning Tree Country Club.
9 a.m. Hole 18: Madison Mousley (VT), Lake Morey Country Club; Ruth Weeks (ME), Portland Country Club; Arabella Lopez (CT), Redding Country Club.
