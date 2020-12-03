Officials announced Thursday that Thunder Road and Lee USA Speedway are switching the dates of their American-Canadian Tour events in May.
The 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road is now slated for May 2. The event is the opener for Thunder Road’s 62nd season of competition. An optional practice day is scheduled for May 1.
The Lee USA 150 will be a one-day show May 16. It is part of an event that includes the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds. An 8-cylinder Street Stock Open has also been added to the Lee USA card. More information on both the Lee and Thunder Road events will be available closer to the start of the season.
“After speaking with Lee USA officials, we decided this was the best option for everyone,” ACT and Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “They wanted the doubleheader to be a little later in the month. And it actually works out well for us, since teams that run both Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park will have a less hectic start to the year. We look forward to seeing everyone at both Thunder Road and Lee in a few months.”
The 2021 ACT Late Model Tour season will kick off at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17 with the inaugural Northeast Classic. The event will also include the PASS Super Late Models, a Modified Open, the Mini Stock Tour, an 8-cylinder Street Stock Open and the Pro Truck Challenge. A 12-event ACT schedule will feature trips to nine tracks throughout New England and Quebec.
HOCKEY
Swedish team adds UVM coach
STOCKHOLM — First-year University of Vermont men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft can add another coaching position to his resume.
The Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced Thursday morning that Woodcroft has been named an assistant coach with the 2021 Sweden National Junior Team. The Sweden National Junior Team will take part in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton.
All games will be held at Rogers Place the home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. At the 2020 event held in the Czech Republic, Sweden won the bronze medal with a 3-2 victory over Finland.
Woodcroft will help the team remotely in his role as assistant coach. He will work specifically on scouting the opponents and reviewing all of Sweden’s games.
Sweden will compete in Group B of the tournament facing Austria, Czech Republic, Russia and the United States in round-robin action. Sweden will begin the tournament on Dec. 26 with a game against the Czech Republic at 2 p.m.
The World Junior Hockey Championship will be broadcast live on the NHL Network. All full TV schedule will be released at a later date.
