HANOVER, N.H. — Harwood's Tanum Nelson had herself a day at the Lions Cup, the annual high school senior all-star soccer game between Vermont and New Hampshire. Nelson scored Vermont's lone goal, put plenty of pressure on the Granite Staters' defense all day and was named the team Most Valuable Player of the women's game.
It was quite a finale for her high school career before going on to play for Cornell, but it was not enough to topple New Hampshire which forged a 4-1 victory.
"It's a great honor," Nelson said of the MVP accolade.
"And I got play with a lot of great players, some of them I had never known before."
New Hampshire attacked with gusto from the early minutes but was turned away by Vermont goalkeeper Kathryn Moore (Rutland) who made a punch save in heavy traffic.
But there was no stopping Hopkinton's Ashlee Brehio. She scored the game's first goal 10:50 into the game, a shot from 30 yards out at an angle.
That was just the beginning of a big day for her that would net her New Hampshire's MVP honors. Two minutes later, Hopkinton teammate Annie Higginbotham scored to boost the lead to 2-0 with 13:26 left in the half.
Nelson nearly cut the lead in half before halftime. She had several testing shots including one that rocked the crossbar from 35 yards out on a direct kick.
Nelson did score 9:02 into the second half.
"I was trying to put it into the upper 90," Nelson said and that is exactly where she delivered it.
The Vermont players felt something special was happening, that had seized the momentum.
"When it was 2-1, I think you were getting excited and I know I was feeling it," assistant coach Stephen LaRock said to the team after the game.
But then came the back-breaker. A goal by Pembroke's Cierra Hill that pushed the score to 3-1.
Nelson said she felt the water break that each team took midway through each half, snatched the momentum from the Vermonters.
"Sometimes, you don't need that water break. You just want to keep playing," Vermont's Maggie McKearin of Proctor said.
"We had our momentum going at that time," Rutland's Camryn Kinsman said.
Brehio tacked on another goal in the waning minutes to make it 4-1.
"You were fabulous. I am very proud of you guys," Vermont head coach Rob Moran (Spaulding) told the players in the post game huddle.
Spaulding's Chloe Mattson received the 12th Player Award for Vermont and Kearsarge's Caroline Camp was the recipient of the same honor for New Hampshire.
Vermont's Sportsmanship Award was presented to South Burlington's Greta Heldman with Timberland's Allida Bates picking up that honor for the Granite Staters.
"That was a very good New Hampshire team," Moran said.
NOTES: There was no game clock working for either game. ... This marked the second straight year the game was hosted by Hanover High School. ... Mount Anthony's Alexa Gerow was the Vermont keeper in the second half. ... Nelson made the United Soccer Coaches All-America Team in 2021 and was an All-New England Team selection. ... McKearin will be remaining in Rutland County, playing soccer at Castleton University where she reports to preseason camp on Aug. 17.
