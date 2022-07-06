BRATTLEBORO — Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson shot to the top of the Vermont Amateur golf tournament leaderboard with a dominant showing in the second round on Wednesday at Brattleboro Country Club.
Nelson came into the day at ever-par in sixth place, but made his way up the leaderboard with four birdies on the front nine on Wednesday. He sank four more birdies on the back nine and sat at 6-under in a tie for first place.
Joining Nelson at the top was Brattleboro Country Club's Ryan Kohler, who had sole possession of the lead after the first day. Kohler shot 2-under on Wednesday and avoided any bogeys, while birdieing the 10th and 11th holes.
Nelson wasn't the only golfer to shoot up the leaderboard. Defending Vermont Amateur champion Bryson Richards, of Country Club of Barre, put himself within a shot of the leaders in second with a 5-under round on Wednesday.
Richards had just one bogey and sank five birdies to put himself in serious contention heading into the final day. It was a very similar story to Richards' effort last year, where he turned on the jets in the second round.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Lucas Politano, a rising sophomore at Otter Valley, kept in striking distance, sitting at even-par in a tie for fourth through two rounds. Wednesday's round didn't start well with bogeys on three of the first four holes, but he battled back to get three birdies the rest of the way.
Cory Jozefiak, a former Am runner-up from 802 Golf Academy, also sat at even-par, after carding his second 71 in as many days.
Rutland's Garren Poirier, the 2020 Vermont Am champion, kept himself alive getting to 1-over in a tie for sixth for the tournament. Poirier shot 3-under on Wednesday, responding to a bogey on the first hole with four birdies the rest of the round.
RCC clubmate Max Major joined Poirier at 1-over. Major came into the day at even-par, but his bogeys slightly outpaced his birdies in the second round.
Country Club of Vermont's Mike Coakley shot a 72 on Wednesday, with a trio of birdies on the front nine to sit at 1-over. Burlington Country Club's Troy Goliber was also at 1-over.
Mountain View Country Club's Phil Fairbanks finished cut day at 2-over in a tie for 10th. He posted his second consecutive 72 and sank a pair of birdies.
The Golf Club at Equinox's Jason Balch fell back a bit on the leaderboard after sitting in a tie for second coming into Wednesday. After posting a 75 on Wednesday, he sat at 2-over.
Ekwanok Country Club's Taylor Bellemare and Kwiniaska Golf Club's Brody Yates were tied for 12th at 3-over, a stroke ahead of Rutland's Nick Ojala at 4-over. Ojala was sitting pretty after a first day 69, but dropped a bit with a 77 on Wednesday.
Burlington's Andy Weigand posted an even-par round on Wednesday. He had a very consistent second round with 16 pars and was in 15th place.
Champlain Country Club's Evan Russell is a two-time Amateur champion. He sat at 6-over in a tie for 16th through the second day, a step back from his even-par opening round.
Barre's Troy Evans also was at 6-over. He shot a 77 on Wednesday after carding an even-par 71 on the opening day.
Brattleboro's Jeffrey Houle showed improvement on the second day of action on his home course, shooting three strokes better to sit at 7-over in a tie for 18th.
Also at 7-over was Burlington's Nathan Godbout and Manchester Country Club's Ryan Porter.
Ralph Myhre's Hogan Beazley improved on the second day to put him at 8-over in a tie for 21st.
Joining Beazley at 8-over was Rocky Ridge's Stephen Richards, Brattleboro's Jacob Miller, Quechee's Colby Sanville, Manchester's Caleb Keyes and Champlain's Sam Myers.
Burlington's Michael Walsh and Mount Snow Country Club's JJ McDevitt at 9-over in a tie for 27th
Rutland's Frankie Sanborn and Logan Broyles and Country Club of Barre's Nelson Eaton finished at 10-over in a tie for 29th.
Rocky Ridge's Nicholas Murphy, Stowe Golf Club's Tyler Parker, Manchester's Andrew Trask, Lakeside's Sean Keogh and Vermont National's Seth Anderson were tied for 32nd at 11-over.
Newport Country Club's Austin Giroux, Lakeside's Brock Paquette and Ekwanok's Charlie Davis were at 12-over in a tie for 37th.
Division II medalist Riley Richards, of Country Club of Barre, just slipped inside the cut line at 13-over. Joining him on the line were Dorset Field Club's Bryan Laselle, Lakeside's Greg Wells, Mount Snow's Chad Bullock and Manchester's Mathew Prendergast.
A pair of Rutland golfers, Samuel Major and Sebastian Pell, just missed the cut at 14-over.
After losing their grip on the trophy last season, Rutland Country Club ran away with the McCullough Cup team trophy, carding a combined 7-over across the first two days.
Burlington Country Club's team of Nelson, Poirier, Broyles and Ojala, came second at 22-over and Country Club of Barre finished third at 24-over.
