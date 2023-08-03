Upsets were a recurring theme in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, as the No. 1 Newport Gulls were the only higher seed team to advance to the Final Four Series.
The Gulls will take on the No. 7 Danbury Westerners, while No. 5 Sanford Mainers square off against the No. 6 Bristol Blues to round out the semifinal field. The best-of-three Championship Series will kick off Sunday.
Danbury will attempt to keep rolling after eliminating the No. 2 Vermont Mountaineers with victories of 8-2 and 15-1. Newport was briefly in trouble after suffering a 5-4 loss to the Ocean State Waves in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series, but the Gulls bounced back by prevailing 11-4 and 7-1.
Michael Anderson led the way with two home runs and four RBIs in Game 2, while David Horn recorded eight strikeouts across five scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the victory. Billy Butler connected for a three-run homer in Game 3 and Gulls starter Jake Hunter recorded 11 strikeouts across seven innings.
The Westerners and Gulls split their regular season series 1-1, with each team winning at home. In their first matchup on June 13, Danbury came away with an 11-6 home victory behind a dominant offensive performance. All-star Bobby Zmarzlak went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs on the night. Newport earned an 8-2 victor during a June 28 rematch, led by Tyler Hare’s two hits and two RBIs.
Newport had the league’s best record for most of the regular season, clinching the Coastal Division with a six-game lead over the second place Mystic Schooners. The Gulls began the summer with a 9-1 start and never looked back, posting a 20-4 record by the midway point of the season. Their longest win streak was eight games. Newport finished the season one win shy of the regular season wins record, which is held by the 2006 Gulls and the 2022 Bristol Blues and Vermont Mountaineers. The Gulls made their last trip to the Championship Series in 2014 when they won the Fay Vincent Cup. They lead all teams with six total crowns.
Danbury got off to a 4-8 start to the regular season but managed to hover around .500 after a four-game winning streak put them at 17-17 on July 17. The Westerners went 5-5 in its final 10 games before playoffs and finished the season on a four-game losing streak, but they still clinch a post-season berth with a 12-9 divisional record. Danbury led all teams with 44 home runs, in large part due to Zmarzlak’s league-leading 10 homer.
The Westerners eliminated the Mountaineers during their Game 2 blowout, with Daniel Labrador registering three hits and three RBIs. He belted a two-run homer in the third inning to help open the floodgaes. Zmarzlak went 4-for-8 in the series with two doubles and four RBIs. The Westerners also dominated on the mound, as Braden Quinn allowed one hit and struck out eight during six scoreless in Game 1. Danbury has made four Championship Series appearances, winning the Fay Vincent Cup for the first time in 2019 when it defeated the North Shore Navigators.
Bristol had its back against the wall after a 6-5 loss to the Valley Blue Sox in the playoff opener. The Blues retaliated with a 5-0 victory in Game 2 before triumphing 10-3 during Game 3. All-Star starter Jagger Duquette led the way with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort during Game 2. The following day teammate Luke Benneche allowed two hits and recorded six strikeouts across five scoreless innings.
Sanford finished the job in two games during the quarterfinals, earning victories of 11-6 and 2-1 over Mystic. Pitcher Justin Honeycutt earned the victory in Game 1, keeping the Schooners off the board through six innings. Seamus Barrett gave up one run and struck out eight batters across seven innings in the second contest, while All-Star catcher Logan Poteet drove in the winning run on a single in the eighth inning.
Bristol and Sanford played three times in the regular season, with the home team winning all three of the matchups. Bristol won the first game, 3-2, on a walk-off fielder’s choice by Skye Selinsky to drive in Pete Durocher. Four days later Sanford responded with a 4-3 walk-off victory of its own. Devan Bade and Devin Russell scored the tying and winning runs, respectively, in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure a dramatic victory. The Blues won the final game of the season series with Sunday’s 5-0 victory.
The Blues were in contention for the West Division championship until the final day of the season, but instead settled for the third Wild Card spot. The Blues went 11-8 in the division and led the league with four ties. Bristol is attempting to make its first trip to the NECBL Championship series. Bristol was the No. 2 seed last year and was knocked out by eventual champion Martha’s Vineyard.
Sanford won 10 games since July 14 to earn second Wild Card spot. The Mainers won their last 10 regular season games against North Division opponents, finishing the season with a 14-7 record in their division.
Sanford won the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in its first two appearances in the Championship Series, defeating the Newport Gulls in 2004 and 2008. The Mainers came up short in the Championship Series against the Newport Gulls in 2014 and the Mystic Schooners in 2016.