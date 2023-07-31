A fast and furious two weeks of post-season action is on tap after the New England Collegiate Baseball League expanded its playoff format for the first time this year.
Eight teams punched their ticket to the tourney and will continue their quest for the Fay Vincent, Sr. Cup. The playoffs include the regular season champion from the North, West and Coastal Divisions along with five Wild Card teams.
Four best-of-three quarterfinal series at the beginning of the week will include Game 1 — and potentially Game 3 — hosted by the higher seed, while Game 2 will be played at the lower seed’s home field. A pair of semifinal series will take place Thursday at the higher seed’s field before Game 2 on Friday at the lower seed’s field. If necessary, a win-or-go-home Game 3 will take place Saturday. The Championship Series will feature games Sunday and Monday. If the teams split those first two contests, an Aug. 8 title game will be held at the higher seed’s field.
The second-seeded Vermont Mountaineers are seeking their fourth title in program history and will have to eliminate a handful of top-tier opponents in order to accomplish that feat. Vermont will face off in the first round against the Danbury Westerners (21-22).
This year’s Coastal Division champions are the Newport Gulls, who carry a 31-11-1 record into the playoffs and will clash with the No. 8 Ocean State Waves (18-24-1). The No. 3 Valley Blue Sox (23-18-2) are the West Division champs and will face the No. 6 Bristol Blues (21-18-4). The No. 4 Mystic Schooners (26-18) and No. 5 Sanford Mainers (24-19) both advanced to the post-season with Wild Card bids.
Newport had the league’s best record for virtually the entire regular season, clinching the Coastal Division with a six-game lead over second-place Mystic. The Gulls began the season with a 9-1 start and never looked back, posting a 20-4 record by the midway point of the season. Their longest win streak was eight games. Newport finished the season just one win shy of regular-season wins record.
The Gulls made their last trip to the Championship Series in 2014 when it won the Fay Vincent Cup. The Gulls lead all teams with six total championships.
Valley clinched the West Division crown with Suday’s 8-7 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats. The Blue Sox will make their first postseason appearance since 2018, when they won their second straight NECBL crown. This will be the fourth playoff trip for the Blue Sox, who captured championships in 2017 and 2018.
The Blue Sox closed the season with seven wins and a tie in their last 10 games. They were also bolstered by a 6-1 stretch in early June that included doubleheader sweeps over Vermont and Upper Valley.
Mystic started the season with a 2-5 record but won six straight games to get back in contention. A seven-game win streak gave the Schooners a 19-10 record through July 13, but the Gulls continued to lead the Coastal Division throughout the entire regular season. Despite a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, the Schooners were still able to clinch the first Wild Card spot and secure home-field advantage in the opening round against the Mainers. Mystic won its only championship in 2016.
Sanford returns to the playoffs for the 17th time in franchise history after winning 10 games since July 14. Sanford won their last 10 games against North Division opponents, finishing the season with a 14-7 record in its division.
The Mainers won NECBL titles in their first two appearances in the championship series, defeating Newport in 2004 and 2008. The Gulls got the best of Sanford in the 2014 finals, while Mystic beat the Mainers in the 2016 championship series.
The Blues were in contention for the West Division championship until the final day of the season, but settled for a Wild Card berth to claim their third straight postseason appearance since joining the NECBL in 2021. Bristol is still looking for its first bid to the championship series. The Blues were the No. 2 seed last year after tying the record for wins in a season. They earned a bye into the semifinals but were knocked out by eventual champ Martha’s Vineyard.
The Westerners were searching for some answers during a 4-8 start to the season but managed to hover around .500 after a four-game winning streak put them at 17-17 on July 17. Danbury went 5-5 in its final 10 games and finished the season on a four-game losing streak. However, the Westerners still managed to clinch the No. 7 seed with a 12-9 divisional record. Danbury advanced to the championship series four times, winning the Fay Vincent, Sr. Cup for the first time in 2021 when it defeated the North Shore Navigators.
Ocean State had an 0-3 start to the season but quickly rebounded with a six-game winning streak. The Waves battled their way through a competitive Coastal Division, finishing with a 14-14 divisional record. In the final week of the regular season Ocean State was briefly pushed out of a playoff spot by the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, but was able to complete a doubleheader sweep against the Sharks on July 29 to reclaim the eighth and final playoff seed. Ocean State has appeared in the championship series twice and has yet to win the Fay Vincent, Sr. Cup. The Waves came up short in back-to-back finals against the Valley Blue Sox in 2017 and 2018.