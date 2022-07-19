NECBL Commissioner Sean McGrath revealed the rosters for the 2022 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game, as announced Sunday afternoon by the league office.
The 2022 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at The Shark Tank on Sunday.
Each division’s All-Star roster consists of nine pitchers (a starter, seven relievers and a closer); a starter and two substitute catchers; a starter and substitute for the four other infield positions (1B, 2B, SS, 3B); a starter and substitute at designated hitter; three starting and substitute outfielders; and one Coach’s Selection made by each manager for a total of 29 players per squad.
The 2022 NECBL All-Star festivities on Sunday at The Shark Tank begin at 2 p.m. with the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $5 for kids, $10 for general admission and $15 for the reserved grandstand.
The 2022 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will be streamed live on the NECBL Network.
NORTH DIVISION
The North Division consists of the Vermont Mountaineers, Sanford Mainers, Upper Valley Nighthawks, Winnipesaukee Muskrats, Keene SwampBats, North Adams SteepleCats and North Shore Navigators.
Sanford, Upper Valley and Vermont led the way with six selected players/coaches apiece. Keene (4), North Adams (3), North Shore (2) and Winnipesaukee (2) all had multiple All-Stars selected this season.
From the Mountaineers, pitcher Brendan McFall, shortstop Tyler Cox, outfielders Gerry Siracusa and Evan Fox, designated hitter Tom Josten and third baseman Ben Williamson.
Vermont's Adam Retzbach was also named to the all-star team as an injury replacement.
North Roster
Coaching Staff:
Vermont Mountaineers (Manager: Mitchell Holmes)
Pitchers:
Bryce Afthim (Sanford, RHP, Southern Maine)
Brendan McFall (Vermont, RHP, Tufts)
Grant Besser (Keene, LHP, Florida Southwestern St)
Randy Reyes (North Adams, LHP, Central Connecticut St)
Jake Gigliotti (North Shore, RHP, Northeastern)
Matt McShane (Upper Valley, RHP, St Josephs)
Randall Alejo (Upper Valley, RHP, St Rose)
Sonny Fauci (Sanford, RHP, St Johns)
Brady Afthim (Sanford, RHP, Connecticut) - Closer
Catcher:
Colin Wetterau (Keene, St Johns), Adam Dapkewicz (Sanford, Georgetown), Clay Stearns (Upper Valley, Troy)
First Base:
Jackson Ross (Keene, FAU), Cedric Rose (North Adams, UMass Lowell)
Second Base:
Quinn McDaniel (Sanford, Maine), Max Grant (Upper Valley, Canisius)
Third Base:
Ryan Ignoffo (Upper Valley, Eastern Illinois), David Bermudez (Sanford, Manhattan)
Shortstop: Dan Covino (Keene, Central Connecticut St), Tyler Cox (Vermont, Dartmouth)
Outfield:
Jacob Corson (Winnipesaukee, Bucknell), Gerry Siracusa (Vermont, UMass Lowell), Christian Mercedes (Winnipesaukee, Southern New Hampshire), Evan Fox (Vermont, Stony Brook), Jake McElroy (North Shore, Holy Cross), Tyler Sorrentino (Upper Valley, Charleston)
Designated Hitter:
Tom Josten (Vermont, Central Florida), Hunter Pasqualini (North Adams, Central Connecticut St)
Coach’s Choice:
Ben Williamson (Vermont, 3B, William & Mary)
SOUTH DIVISION
The South Division consists of the Bristol Blues, Newport Gulls, Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, Mystic Schooners, Ocean State Waves, Valley Blue Sox and Danbury Westerners.
Martha’s Vineyard led the Southern Division with seven All-Star selections. Mystic and Ocean State followed closely behind with six. Bristol (4), Newport (3), Danbury (2) and Valley (1) were each represented on this year’s South Division roster.
South Roster
Coaching Staff: Bristol Blues (Manager: Tim Binkowski)
Pitchers:
Tyler Mudd (Ocean State, LHP, Holy Cross)
Nick Conte (Ocean State, RHP, Duke)
Reid Easterly (Mystic, LHP, Yale)
Luke Garofalo (Bristol, RHP, Central Connecticut St)
Camron Hill (Martha’s Vineyard, LHP, Georgia Tech)
Billy Oldham (Danbury, RHP, Eastern Connecticut St)
Stephen Quigley (Martha’s Vineyard, RHP, Connecticut)
Alejandro Torres (Martha’s Vineyard, RHP, Miami (FL))
Brooks Ey (Ocean State, RHP, Virginia Commonwealth) - Closer
Catcher:
Thomas Bramley (Martha’s Vineyard), Addison Kopack (Mystic, U of Rhode Island), Chase Meggers (Ocean State, Oregon)
First Base:
Noah Martinez (Newport, Central Connecticut St), Eddie Micheletti (Mystic, George Washington)
Second Base:
Jay Harry (Bristol, Penn St), Dorian Gonzalez (Martha's Vineyard, Miami)
Third Base:
Michael Snyder (Martha’s Vineyard, Washington), Sam Mongelli (Danbury, Sacred Heart)
Shortstop:
Chaz Myers (Bristol, Pacific), Logan Allen (Mystic, Bryant)
Outfield:
Peter Ciuffreda (Ocean State, Lafayette), Kevin Ferrer (Mystic, Connecticut), Colton Ledbetter (Newport, Samford/Mississippi St), Anthony Donofrio (Mystic, Quinnipiac), AJ Guerrero (Valley, Washington), Jake Studley (Ocean St, Connecticut)
Designated Hitter:
Slate Alford (Newport, Mississippi St), Logan Chambers (Martha’s Vineyard, Tennessee)
Coach’s Choice:
Colin McVeigh (Bristol, RHP, Fairfield)
